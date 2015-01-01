पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप प्रमुख-प्रधान में भी भाजपा का दबदबा:सोहनी देवी दूसरी महिला उपजिला प्रमुख, आठ में से पांच में भाजपा और तीन में कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
सोहनीदेवी गुर्जर (भाजपा)
  • किसी भी पंचायत समिति में महिला उपप्रधान नहीं बनी, आठ में से तीन पंस में निर्विरोध उपप्रधान बने, पांच में मतदान से चुने गए

पंचायतराज चुनाव की अंतिम कड़ी में शुक्रवार को उपजिला प्रमुख और आठ पंचायत समिति में उपप्रधान के चुनाव हुए। राजसमंद उप जिला प्रमुख और आठ पंचायत समितियाें के उप प्रधान के लिए शुक्रवार को चुनाव हुए। जिला उप प्रमुख के पद पर भाजपा की ओर से साेहनी देवी गुर्जर और कांग्रेस की ओर से लेहरूलाल अहीर ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। अपराह्न 3 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान हुआ।

तीन बजे कांग्रेस के 8 सदस्याें ने एक साथ आकर मतदान किया। वहीं भाजपा के 17 ही सदस्य करीब पाैने चार बजे बाड़ाबंदी से सीधे वाेट पहुंचे। शाम साढ़े चार बजे मतगणना हुई। इसके बाद परिणाम घाेषित कर साेहनी देवी गुर्जर को विजयी घोषित किया। इस दाैरान कही भी क्राेस वाेटिंग नहीं हुई। भाजपा के सभी 17 वाेट भाजपा काे और कांग्रेस के सभी 8 वोट कांग्रेस को मिले।

गुर्जर समाज से लगातार तीसरी बार उपजिला प्रमुख बनी हैं, जबकि 25 साल में दूसरी बार महिला उपजिला प्रमुख को मौका मिला है। इससे पूर्व गत बार के बोर्ड में उपजिला प्रमुख के पद पर सफलता गुर्जर थी। उपजिला प्रमुख भाजपा की बनी, वहीं आठ में से पांच में भाजपा के और तीन में कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान बने। वहीं तीन पंचायत समिति भीम, देवगढ़ और आमेट में निर्विरोध उपप्रधान चुने गए, जबकि पांच पंचायत समिति में मतदान के जरिए चुने गए।

उपजिला प्रमुख पद पर भाजपा से सोहनी देवी गुर्जर, राजसमंद पंचायत समिति में उपप्रधान भाजपा के सुरेश कुमावत, देलवाड़ा में कांग्रेस के रामेश्वर खटीक, कुंभलगढ़ में भाजपा से शांतिलाल भील, रेलमगरा में कांग्रेस के कमलेश जाट और खमनोर में वैभवराज चौहान उपप्रधान बने। वहीं देवगढ़ में भाजपा के गेहरी लाल गुर्जर, भीम में भाजपा के नारायण सिंह और आमेट में भाजपा के सज्जन सिंह सोलंकी निर्विरोध उपप्रधान बने।

तीसरी बार गुर्जर समाज से उपजिला प्रमुख
जिला परिषद के 25 साल के इतिहास में तीसरी बार गुर्जर समाज से उपजिला प्रमुख बनने का गौरव मिला है। इससे पहले 2010 से 2015 तक मदनलाल गुर्जर, 2015 से 20 तक सफलता गुर्जर उपजिला प्रमुख रही थी। वहीं इस बार सोहनी देवी गुर्जर उपजिला प्रमुख बनी हैं।

एक भी महिला उपप्रधान नहीं बनी
राजसमंद उपजिला प्रमुख पद पर महिला सोहनी देवी के अलावा आठों पंचायत समितियों में कहीं भी महिला उपप्रधान नहीं बनी है। सभी आठों पंचायत समितियों में पुरुष ही उपप्रधान या तो निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए या मतदान प्रक्रिया से चुनकर आए। साेहनी देवी गुर्जर राजसमंद जिला उप प्रमुख बनीं हैं और सुरेश कुमावत उप प्रधान राजसमंद पंचायत समिति के प्रधान बने हैं। लगातार तीसरी बार उपजिला प्रमुख पद पर गुर्जर समाज का कब्जा हुआ है। 25 साल में दूसरी बार महिला बनी है।

