पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सफाई व्यवस्था:त्याेहाराें काे लेकर सभापति, आयुक्त ने सफाई व्यवस्था देखी, बोले- नहीं रहे गंदगी

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपोत्सव पर शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था चाक-चौबंद रखने के लिए सभापति सुरेश पालीवाल और आयुक्त जनार्दन शर्मा ने बुधवार को शहर का दौरा कर जायजा लिया। वहीं सम्बद्ध कार्मिकों की बैठक लेकर जरूरी निर्देश दिए। सभापति और आयुक्त ने कांकरोली और राजनगर क्षेत्र के सभी मुख्य मार्गों, बाजारों, विभिन्न सार्वजनिक स्थलों एवं अंदरूनी आबादी क्षेत्रों के अलावा 50 फीट और 100 फीट रोड आदि क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान जगह-जगह लगे कचरा पात्रों को देखा, वहीं स्थानीय लोगों से मौजूदा व्यवस्था के बारे में जानकारी ली।

इस दौरान उन्होंने सफाई निरीक्षकों और जमादारों आदि को त्योहार को देखते हुए तत्परता से कार्य करते हुए व्यवस्था चाक-चौबंद रखने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कचरा पात्रों से नियमित कचरा उठाने और दैनिक रूप से गली-मोहल्लों में जाने वाले कचरा संग्रहण वाहनों की व्यवस्था को चुस्त-दुरुस्त बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान उन्होंने शहर में मुख्य मार्गों और व्यस्ततम क्षेत्रों में बारिश के मौसम में क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों पर चल रहे पैचवर्क का निरीक्षण भी किया एवं संबंधित ठेकेदार को शीघ्रता से कार्य पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए ताकि त्योहार पर आमजन को आवाजाही में कोई असुविधा न हो। इसके बाद सभापति व आयुक्त ने परिषद सभा भवन में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर बैठक ली। उन्होंने सफाई निरीक्षक गिरीराज गर्ग और दिनेश खोखर सहित सभी जमादारों से त्योहार पर किए जाने वाले विशेष इंतजामों की जानकारी ली तथा समीक्षा करते हुए जरूरी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने त्योहार पर किसी तरह की कोताही नहीं करने के लिए भी पाबंद किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें