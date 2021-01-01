पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात, तापमान 0.5 डिग्री, इस तारीख काे दस साल में दूसरी बार इतना कम पारा

राजसमंद12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस सीजन में गुरुवार की रात सबसे ठंडी रही। तापमान 0.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इससे पहले 2019 में भी 28 जनवरी की रात काे तापमान 0.5 डिग्री था। उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी का असर प्रदेश में दिखाई दे रहा है। दो दिन से लगातार तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है। सुबह से ही ठंडी हवाएं चलने से मौसम ठंडा हो गया।

दिनभर 8 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चली। दिन भी रात की तरह ठंडा हो गया। सर्दी बढ़ने से बाजार सुबह देरी से खुले। रात काे जल्दी बंद हाे गए। लाेगाें काे अलाव तापते देखा गया। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21, न्यूनतम 0.7 डिग्री था। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22, न्यूनतम तापमान 1.5, गुरुवार को अधिकतम 23, न्यूनतम 1 डिग्री था। शुक्रवार काे अधिकतम तापमान में प्वांइट सात की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 23.7, न्यूनतम में प्वाइंट पांच की गिरावट के साथ 0.5 डिग्री हाे गया।

इस सीजन में अब तक की सबसे सर्द रातें
दिसंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट का दौर 17 दिसंबर काे शुरू हुआ था। 17 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री से गिरकर 3 डिग्री, 18 दिसंबर को 1.5 डिग्री, 29 दिसंबर को 1.0 डिग्री, 30 दिसंबर को 0.8 डिग्री, 26 जनवरी को 0.7 डिग्री तापमान हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser