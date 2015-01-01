पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:दो बार सरपंच रह चुके कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मैदान में और भाजपा से पूर्व उपप्रधान का बेटा

रेलमगरा4 घंटे पहले
रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति की कुल 17 सीटों के लिए 27 नवम्बर को मतदान होगा। इसमें 3 निर्दलीय, 2 आरएलपी के उम्मीदवारों सहित कुल 39 उम्मीदवार भाग्य आजमा रहे है। इसमें 5 सीटों मुकाबला रोचक बना हुआ है। भाजपा ने तो जिला सहित प्रदेश स्तर तक के स्टार प्रचारकों को मैदान में उतार दिया तो कांग्रेस स्थानीय लोकप्रिय चेहरे डॉ. सीपी जोशी के नाम से मैदान में डटी हुई है।

गौरतलब है कि रेलमगरा सीट से कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष नाथद्वारा प्रकाश चौधरी मैदान में है जो रेलमगरा में लगातार दो बार बड़ी जीत दर्ज कर सरपंच बने तो तीसरी बार 44 वोट से हारे। भाजपा ने पूर्व उपप्रधान गोविंद लाल सोनी के बेटा गिरिराज सोनी पर दांव खेल कर मुकाबले को रोचक बना दिया।

राजपुरा-सादड़ी सीट से पूर्व प्रधान अभयसिंह राठौड़ का पुत्र निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में मैदान में है। भाजपा से टिकट कटने के बाद नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़ ने बागी बन कर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए डटे तो भाजपा के जिला मंत्री रामलाल जाट के सामने कांग्रेस के कमलेश जाट नए चेहरे के रूप में चुनावी मैदान में है।

कोटड़ी-काबरा सामान्य सीट पर कांग्रेस ने स्व. पूर्व विधायक शिव सिंह चौहान के पौत्र को मैदान में उतारा तो भाजपा ने महाजन वर्ग से राजमल जैन पर दांव लगाया है। कांग्रेस ने चौहान परिवार को मैदान में उतारा लेकिन चुनावी टिकट पोते आदित्य प्रताप सिंह को मिलने से उनके एक पुत्र की नाराजगी स्पष्ट दिखाई दी और हरिसिंह चौहान ने निर्दलीय के रूप में पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया था हालांकि समझाइश के बाद नामांकन उठा लिया लेकिन इससे कांग्रेस के लिए बड़ी चुनौती माना जा रहा है। भाजपा के जैन भी वर्षों तक छात्र राजनीति से जुड़े रहे तथा उनके पैतृक गांव काबरा पर अच्छी पकड़ होने से मुकाबला काफी रोचक है। कुरज सीट पर भी कांग्रेस ने पूर्व खनिज मंत्री के परिवार पर दांव लगाया है। भाजपा ने राजकीय सेवा से रिटायर्ड होने वाले पर भरोसा जताया है। सकरावास सीट भी रोचक मुकाबले में दिखाई दे रही है। भाजपा ने वहीं से दो बार पंचायत समिति सदस्य रहे शंकरलाल सुथार पर एक बार फिर से भरोसा जताया तो कांग्रेस ने भी पुराने मुकाबले को दोहरा कर परिणाम बदलने के दृष्टिकोण से उदय लाल अहीर को मैदान में उतारा। अहीर पूर्व में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के ही चुनाव में इसी सीट से शंकरलाल से मात्र 32 वोटों से पराजित हुए। इसके बाद सरपंच के चुनाव में जीते।

गौरतलब है कि रेलमगरा उपखंड क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद वार्ड संख्या 11 से कांग्रेस ने पूर्व प्रधान स्व. रेखा अहीर के पति लेहरु लाल अहीर को मौका दिया तो भाजपा ने कुरज मंडल अध्यक्ष उदय लाल अहीर की बेटी पुष्पा अहीर को मैदान में उतारा।

