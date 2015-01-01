पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पंचायतीराज चुनाव में मतदाताओं में नहीं दिखा उत्साह, केंद्रों पर छाया सन्नाटा

लसानी4 घंटे पहले
देवगढ़ पंचायती राज के जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए सोमवार को हुए मतदान के लिए क्षेत्र में मतदाताओं में मतदान को लेकर के उत्साह नजर नहीं आया। हालांकि पार्टी प्रत्याशी अाैर उनके समर्थक मतदाताओं को रिझाने में काफी जोर लगाते दिखे। दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक क्षेत्र के ताल, लसानी ईशरमंड में 33% मतदाताओं ने अपना मत ईवीएम मशीन में दे चुके थे।

इसी प्रकार क्षेत्र के कालेसरिया, कुंदवा, पारडी, मदारिया, आंजना, दोलपुरा, विजयपुरा, मियाला सहित सभी ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय में मतदाताओं का टोटा नजर आया। सभी जगह पर सुबह सवेरे थोड़ी बहुत भीड़ रही लेकिन जैसे-जैसे मतदान प्रक्रिया परवान चढ़ती दिखी, लेकिन कुछ ही देर बाद मतदाता बहुत कम ही दिखे। मतदान केंद्रों पर दिन में ही सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

लसानी ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय के राजकीय सीनियर उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के मतदान केंद्र पर बूथ संख्या 28,29,30,31,32,33,34 पर दोपहर 12:30 बजे से 2:00 बजे तक सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।इससे पूर्व सोमवार को प्रातः 7:30 बजे देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के लगभग सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बिना रुकावट के शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी।

शुरुआत में मतदान प्रक्रिया धीमी रही, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे दिन चढ़ने लगा, वैसे-वैसे चुनाव के लिए मतदाताओं का आना जोर पकड़ने लगा। प्रातः 8:00 बजे तक क्षेत्र में 5% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया वही 10:00 बजे तक 13% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर लिया था। दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक 33% मतदाताओं ने अपने पसंदीदा प्रत्याशी को अपना मत दिया। दोपहर बाद 3:00 बजे तक देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर 44% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया वही लसानी के मतदान केंद्रों पर इस समय 48% मतदान हो चुका था।

