कोरोना गाइडलाइन में मनेगा गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:ध्वजारोहण और परेड ही होगी, प्रस्तुतियां नहीं, वृद्धजन और बच्चों को प्रवेश नहीं

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी कार्यालयों पर सजावट की, सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां, प्रतिभाओं का सम्मान नहीं होगा

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह इस बार कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत मनाया जाएगा। स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां, पीटी नहीं होगी। जिला स्तर तथा उपखंड स्तर विभिन्न क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय काम के लिए होने वाले सम्मान समारोह भी इस बार नहीं हो रहे हैं। जिला स्तर तथा उपखंड स्तर पर सिर्फ ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। परेड होगी। अतिथि इसकी सलामी लेंगे। जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह राजकीय श्रीबालकृष्ण विद्याभवन राउमावि खेल मैदान पर होगा।

जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम आधा घंटे का ही रहेगा। हर बार यह कार्यक्रम करीब ढाई घंटे तक होता है। जिला स्तरीय समारोह में कलेक्टर अरविंद पोसवाल ध्वजाराेहण करेंगे। पुलिस के जवान परेड करेंगे। समाराेह में काेराेना गाइडलाइन को लेकर वृद्धजनाें और बच्चों का प्रवेश नहीं हो सकेगा। आमजन साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग में मास्क पहनकर समाराेह में शामिल हाे सकते हैं। उपखंड स्तर पर नाथद्वारा, खमनाेर, रेलमगरा, केलवाड़ा, आमेट, देवगढ़, भीम, देलवाड़ा में भी केवल ध्वजाराेहण, परेड के कार्यक्रम ही होंगे।

जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम के लिए साेमवार सुबह पुलिस के जवानाें ने बालकृष्ण स्कूल मैदान पर परेड का पूर्वाभ्यास किया। मुख्य कार्यक्रम का पूर्वाभ्यास समारोह स्थल पर एडीएम कुशल काेठारी की माैजूदगी में किया गया। जिला मुख्यालय पर जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर अरविन्द कुमार पोसवाल सुबह 9 बजकर 5 मिनट पर ध्वजारोहण कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे।

इसके बाद पुलिस बैंड राष्ट्रगान की धुन बजाएगा। इसके बाद एडीएम कुशल कुमार कोठारी राज्यपाल के संदेश का पठन करेंगे। इससे पहले कलेक्टर निवास पर सुबह 8.15 बजे, कलेक्ट्रेट पर सुबह 8.30 बजे कलेक्टर पोसवाल ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों में ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। रेलमगरा में सुबह सवा नाै बजे मेला ग्राउंड पर एसडीएम मनसुख डामाेर झंडाराेहण करेंगे। जबकि भीम में सुबह 9 बजे पाटिया ग्राउंड में तहसीलदार रामप्रसाद झंडाराेहण करेंगे। केलवाड़ा के सति का छापर खेल ग्राउंड पर उपखंड स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि एसडीएम परसराम टांक 9:15 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। पुलिस दल के जवान वृत्त निरीक्षक शैतान सिंह के नेतृत्व में ध्वज को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर और राष्ट्रीय सलामी देंगे। मुख्य समारोह से पूर्व कुंभलगढ़ उपखंड कार्यालय से सती का छापर मुख्य समारोह स्थल तक 10 जिप्सियों की वाहन रैली वन विभाग की तरफ से निकाली जाएगी।

