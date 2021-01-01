पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:प्रदेश में 4.20 लाख निरक्षराें काे साक्षर बनाने के लिए पढ़ना-लिखना मुहिम शुरू, स्वयंसेवकाें का चयन शुरू

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • साक्षर बनने वाले लोगों की मार्च महीने में परीक्षा भी होगी

प्रदेश में निरक्षरता का कलंक मिटाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान शुरू किया है। राजसमंद समेत सभी 33 जिलों में 15 साल से अधिक आयु के 4 लाख 20 हजार निरक्षर हैं। इनमें राजसमंद जिले के 6000 निरक्षर शामिल हैं। वर्ष 2020-21 में मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय की ओर से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

जिला साक्षरता समिति के तत्वावधान में राजसमंद जिले में भी गतिविधियां शुरू हाे चुकी हैं। इसके संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जा चुका है। निरक्षराें काे साक्षर बनाने में अहम भूमिका अदा करने वाले स्वयंसेवकाें की चयन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इन्हें संदर्भ व्यक्तियाें द्वारा प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा।

इसके बाद ये प्रशिक्षित स्वयंसेवक अपने अपने क्षेत्र के सरकारी स्कूल या पंचायत मुख्यालय पर निरक्षराें का साक्षर बनाएंगे। राजसमंद जिले के 6000 निरक्षराें काे साक्षर बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। कारण मार्च महीने में इन नव साक्षराें की परीक्षा भी हाे सकती है। इसमें पास हाेने वालाें काे प्रमाण पत्र भी प्रदान किए जाएंगे।

विडंबना...योजनाओं पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च, फिर भी महिलाएं असाक्षर

निरक्षर महिला व पुरूषों को साक्षर करने के लिए बीते बीस साल से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की कई योजनाएं संचालित हो रही है। सबसे पहले लोक शिक्षा अभियान शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद सतत शिक्षा, साक्षर भारत और बेटी पढ़ाओ बचाओ अभियान। महिला शिक्षा पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके साक्षरता दर बढ़ नहीं रही है।

आंकड़ों पर गाैर करने पर पाया कि प्रदेश में 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं अनपढ़ है। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक सिरोही में 24 हजार महिलाएं निरक्षर है। वहीं करौली में 22 हजार, जैसलमेर में 10 और बाड़मेर में 6750 निरक्षर महिलाएं है।

कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी व स्वयंसेवक बनाएंगे साक्षर
पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के लिए जिला, ब्लॉक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन भी हाे चुका है। निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने के लिए स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का चयन किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक स्वयंसेवक अाठ से दस निरक्षराें का साक्षर बनाएंगे।

इसके अलावा एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट गाइड व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रहने वाले निरक्षरोंं को पढ़ाने का लक्ष्य दिया जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक पर एक विशेष महिला कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऐसी पंचायत का चयन किया जाए जहां महिला साक्षरता दर 40 फीसदी से कम हो।

अलवर में 19 हजार से ज्यादा निरक्षर...900, चितौड़गढ़ 12300, चुरू 5900, दौसा 4000, धौलपुर 16500, डूंगरपुर 7300, गंगानगर 7200, हनुमानगढ़ 6600, जयपुर 2अजमेर 8000, अलवर 19300, बासंवाड़ा 12600, बारां 28600, बाड़मेर 9000, भरतपुर 4500, भीलवाड़ा 6300, बीकानेर 12000, बूंदी 90000, जैसलमेर 14400, जालौर 19200, झालावाड़ 6500, झंुझुनूं 5800, जोधपुर 12700, करौली 30300, कोटा 7900, नागौर 28200, पाली 19000, प्रतापगढ़ 6300, राजसमंद 6000, सवाईमाधोपुर 4100, सीकर 6300, सिरोही 33300, टोंक 15000, उदयपुर 15000 निरक्षर हैं।

