हादसा:रॉन्ग साइड से आए ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर, मार्बल व्यापारी की माैत

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
एक घंटे कार में फंसा रहा शव
  • नेशनल हाइवे 8 पर गाेमती से 3 किमी दूर लांबोड़ी के पास हुआ हादसा

चारभुजा नेशनल हाईवे 8 पर शुक्रवार सुबह 7 बजे कार को सामने से गलत साइड से अा रहे ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे कांकराेली के मार्बल व्यापारी की माैके पर ही मौत हाे गई। गोमती चौकी प्रभारी एसआई जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि पवन शर्मा 52 की माैत हाे गई। ये कार में अकेले थे।

राजसमंद से किशनगढ़ मार्बल के व्यापार के काम से जा रहे थे। गोमती से 3 किमी दूर अमरतिया लांबोड़ी के बीच ममता होटल के सामने विकट मोड़ होने पर सामने से गलत दिशा में अा रहे ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि गाड़ी के अंदर मार्बल व्यवसायी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद थोड़े पीछे चल रहे दूसरी गाड़ी में उनके बड़े भाई हनुमान काैशिक और गोविंद सनाढ्य हादसे को देख हक्के बक्के रह गए, फिर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

एक घंटे कार में फंसा रहा शव

टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक की टक्कर से कार पूरी चकनाचूर हाे गई। टक्कर से कार चला रहे मार्बल व्यापारी पवन शर्मा का चेहरा क्षत विक्षत हाे गया। हादसे के बाद शव कार में फंस गया। पुलिस काे शव काे निकालने के लिए खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की सहायता से कार काे कटर से काटकर एक घंटे की मशक्कत से शव काे बाहर निकाला। घटना की सूचना सुनकर राजसमंद से सत्यनारायण पूर्बिया, विष्णु, मार्बल व्यवसायी यशपाल जैन, प्रवीण दूरियां, सांभर हिंगड़ सहित व्यापारी माैके पर पहुंचे। गोमती चौकी के एएसआई जसवंत सिंह मय जाप्ता मौके पर पहुंचे तथा पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को साैंप दिया।

