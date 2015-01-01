पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:फोरलेन पार करते मां के सामने 8 साल की मासूम को ट्रक ने कुचला, मौत

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
  • सालमपुरा चाैराहे पर हादसा, 5 फीट तक घसीटा, इससे सिर कुचल गया

कांकराेली थाना क्षेत्र में राजसमंद-भीलवाड़ा फोरलेन स्थित सालमपुरा चाैराहे पर शनिवार देर शाम मां के साथ सड़क पार करते समय 8 साल की मासूम बालिका को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कुचल दिया, जिससे उसकी माैत हाे गई।

अाॅटाे से उतरने के बाद फोरलेन पार करते समय मां आगे चल रही थी और पीछे मासूम आ रही थी। मां डिवाइडर के पास चली गई और पीछे चल रही मासूम काे पीपरड़ा की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे ट्रक ने चपेट में ले लिया, जिससे मासूम का सिर ट्रक के पीछे वाले टायर के नीचे आ गया और पिचक गया। शव क्षत-विक्षत हाे गया।

ट्रक चालक ने हादसे के दाैरान ब्रेक भी लगाया, लेकिन तब तक बच्ची टायर के नीचे घसीटते हुए 5 फीट तक चली गई थी। हेड कांस्टेबल निर्भयसिंह ने बताया कि धर्मावतों की भागल, पड़ासली निवासी सिमरन (8) पुत्री विक्रमसिंह राठाैड़ मां के साथ चाचा से मिलने गांव से पड़ासली और वहां से बस में बैठकर कांकराेली आई थी।

बाद में कांकराेली से ऑटाे में बैठकर सालमपुरा चाैराहा उतरी। उतरने के बाद मां आगे चल रही थी और मासूम पीछे चल रही थी। मां आगे निकलते हुए फोरलेन काे पार करते समय डिवाइडर के पास पहुंची ही थी कि पीपरड़ा की ओर से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने पीछे चल रही मासूम काे चपेट में ले लिया।

मासूम का सिर ट्रक के पीछे वाले टायर के नीचे आ जाने से सिर पूरी तरह पिचक गया, जिससे उसकी माैत हाे गई। ट्रक चालक ने गाड़ी के ब्रेक लगाया, लेकिन करीब 5 फीट जाकर रुकी, जिससे 5 फीट सड़क पर सिर का मांस चिपक गया। ट्रक चालक गाड़ी काे छाेड़कर माैके से फरार हाेकर कांकराेली थाने पहुंच गया। घटना के बाद ग्रामीण दाैड़कर आए और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर मासूम के शव कब्जे में लेकर आरके अस्पताल की माेर्चरी ले गई, जहां अंधेरा हाेने और परिजन के नहीं आने से पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हाे सका। परिजन भी देर रात माैके पर पहुंचे।

