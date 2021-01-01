पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण अभियान:पाेलियाे अभियान हाेने से जिलेभर में नहीं हाेगा टीकाकरण, कल रविवार की छुट्टी रहेगी, 1फरवरी काे फिर शुरू हाेगा अभियान

राजसमंद14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीजी नर्सिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में शत-प्रतिशत कर्मचारियाें ने लगवाया टीका, सबसे कम बार पीएचसी पर 93 में से 36 का ही वैक्सीनेशन

जिले भर में वैक्सीनेशन का हाे रहा है। शुक्रवार को जिले के 25 सेंटर पर कुल 2 हजार 324 में से 1 हजार 645 कर्मचारी टीकाकरण करवाने पहुंचे। 679 लाभार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। नाथद्वारा के श्रीजी नर्सिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में शत-प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। जबकि सबसे कम पीएचसी बार में 93 में से 36 कर्मचारी ही वैक्सीनेशन करवाने पहुंचे। शनिवार, रविवार को पल्स पोलियाे अभियान होने से जिले में कहीं भी वैक्सीनेशन नहीं किया जाएगा। सरकारी संस्थाओं पर अब तीन फरवरी को वैक्सीनेशन हाेगा।

आरसीएचओ डाॅ. सुरेश मीणा ने बताया कि सीएचसी केलवा पर 51 में से 35, पीएचसी बार पर 93 में से 36, पीएचसी जिलोला पर 96 में से 52, पीएचसी आगरिया 28 में से 19, पीएचसी कुंवाथल पर 100 में से 76, पीएचसी लसानी पर 97 में से 69, पीएचसी बरार पर 97 में से 90, पीएचसी गलवा पर 94 में से 67, पीएचसी गजपुर पर 94 में से 75, पीएचसी समीचा पर 91 में से 74, पीएचसी साकरोदा पर 134 में से 100, पीएचसी धनेरिया पर 70 में से 60, पीएचसी बनेड़िया पर 71 में से 57, पीएचसी पीपली अहीरान पर 46 में से 39, पीएचसी बड़ा भाणुजा, मचींद, फतेहपुर पर कुल 111 में से 100, सीएचसी सालोर पर 105 में से 92, पीएचसी आकोदड़ा पर 74 में से 55, पीएचसी सलोदा पर 67 में से 44, यूपीएचसी राजनगर पर 138 में से 101, श्रीजी नर्सिंग नाथद्वारा पर 120 में से 120, श्रीजी नर्सिंग कांकरोली पर 107 में से 93, अनंता मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रथम में 110 में से 39, द्वितीय में 110 में से 49, तृतीय में 110 में से 60, चतुर्थ में 110 में से 43 कर्मचारियाें ने वैक्सीनेशन करवाया।

शनिवार, रविवार को पोलियो अभियान होने से जिलेे में कहीं पर भी वैक्सीनेशन नहीं किया जाएगा। एक फरवरी को अनंता अस्पताल, तीन फरवरी काे सरकारी संस्थाओं पर वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

गलवा पीएचसी में 70 लाभार्थियों का टीकाकरण

गलवा गांव के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खेप आई। डॉ. आदित्य आचार्य ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत पूजा-अर्चना के साथ की। केंद्र पर 70 लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीन लगाइर्। डाॅ. आचार्य ने सभी से टीका लगवाने का आह्वान किया है। वैक्सीनेटर शांता दाधीच और लक्ष्मी रेगर ने टीका लगाया। इस दाैरान सरोज मीणा, तारा रेगर, भारती वैष्णव, अभिषेक रेगर, सोनू भोई और राधेश्याम मीणा ने टीकाकरण सहयोग किया।

लसानी में 98 में से 69 कर्मचारियाें ने टीके लगवाए

चिकित्सा कर्मियों सहित फ्रंटलाइन के कर्मचारियों को गांव के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर टीके लगाए। चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. विजय पाल भामू ने बताया कि केंद्र पर कुल पंजीकृत 98 चिकित्सा कर्मी, आशा सहयोगिनी तथा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं में से 69 ने टीके लगवाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser