कराेड़पति जनप्रतिनिधि:आठों उपप्रधानों में खमनोर के उप प्रधान नाथद्वारा पूर्व विधायक के बेटे वैभवराजसिंह सबसे धनी, देलवाड़ा प्रधान कसनी के पास सिर्फ 2 लाख की संपत्ति

राजसमंदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला प्रमुख रतनी जाट सबसे अमीर, संपत्ति 5.89 करोड़, आठों प्रधानों में सबसे धनवान रेलमगरा से पूर्व विधायक के पोते आदित्यप्रताप, 2.79 करोड़ के मालिक

जिले की नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख रतनी जाट नए जनप्रतिनिधियों में सबसे धनवान है। जिला प्रमुख तथा उनके पति के नाम पर गुजरात के वापी, दमन में फैक्ट्री, मकान है। अलग-अलग बैंकों में नकदी के अलावा जिला प्रमुख के लाखों रुपए म्यूचल फंड में निवेश हंै। उनके पति के नाम पर पैतृक गांव लोढ़ियाणा में 35 बीघा जमीन, वापी में मकान है।

जिला प्रमुख की चल-अचल संपत्ति 5 करोड़ 89 लाख रुपए की है। वे जिला उप प्रमुख, जिले की आठों पंचायत समितियों के प्रधान, उपप्रधान से ज्यादा धनवान हैं। राजनीति में वे नया चेहरा है। जिले की उप प्रमुख सोहनी देवी के पास चार बीघा जमीन, भीलवाड़ा बापू नगर में मकान, स्वयं के खाते में 15 हजार, पति के खाते में 30 हजार रुपए हैं।

राजसमंद प्रधान अरविंदसिंह के पास 32 लाख 30 हजार की संपत्ति है। रेलमगरा प्रधान आदित्य प्रताप सिंह के पास दो करोड़ 80 लाख की संपत्ति है। खमनोर के उपप्रधान वैभवराज सिंह के पास भी ढाई करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की संपत्ति है। सबसे कम संपत्ति देलवाड़ा प्रधान कसनी के पास दो लाख 21 हजार की है।

जबकि उपप्रधान में कुंभलगढ़ के उपप्रधान शांति लाल भील के पास आठ लाख की संपत्ति है। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले की आठों पंचायत समितियों के प्रधानों में से सबसे ज्यादा संपत्ति कांग्रेस समर्थित रेलमगरा प्रधान आदित्यप्रतापसिंह के पास है। वे मावली के पूर्व विधायक के पोते हैं। उन्होंने नामांकन पत्र में अपनी संपत्ति दो करोड़ 79 लाख 1557 रुपए है। उप प्रधान में सबसे ज्यादा नाथद्वारा के पूर्व विधायक कल्याणसिंह चौहान के बेटे वैभवराजसिंह के पास 2 करोड़ 40 लाख रुपए की संपत्ति है। टिकट नहीं मिलने पर उन्होंने कांग्रेस से चुनाव लड़ा था।

जानिए जिला प्रमुख और उप जिला प्रमुख की संपत्ति के बारे में, कौन-कितना अमीर, कहां-कहां है इनकी संपत्ति

जिला प्रमुख
रतनी देवी जाट (भाजपा)

चल - जिला प्रमुख के बैंक में 11 हजार, पति के 12 हजार, पति के म्यूचल फंड में 17 लाख 20 हजार, बैंक में 60 हजार है। 200 ग्राम सोना पांच लाख का, दो किले चांदी एक लाख 20 हजार की।
अचल - 26 लाख 29 हजार का दमन, वापी में मकान, वापी में औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में 28 लाख 62 हजार का प्लॉट, वापी, दमन में 60 लाख 50 हजार की फर्म है। पति के नाम पर फर्म तीन करोड़ 67 लाख 21 हजार की, वापी, दमन, सूरत में तीन मकान 58 लाख 32 हजार लागत के, लोढ़ियाणा में मकान 30 लाख का है।
कुल - 5 करोड़ 89 लाख रुपए की संपत्ति।

उप जिला प्रमुख
सोहनी देवी गुर्जर (भाजपा)

चल - पांच तोला सोना की लागत ढाई लाख रुपए, एक किलो चांदी 60 हजार की लागत।
अचल - स्वयं के नाम पर चार बीघा जमीन चार लाख की, पति के नाम 30 बीघा जमीन 60 लाख की, भीलवाड़ा में 35 लाख का मकान, माइंस 55 लाख की।
कुल - 1 करोड़ 57 लाख 10 हजार।

राजसमंद पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - अरविंद सिंह (निर्दलीय)
चल - एक लाख 45 हजार, पत्नी के पास 55 हजार, बैंक में पति-पत्नी के 35-35 हजार, पत्नी के पास पांच लाख का सोना, 60 हजार की चांदी।
अचल - करेड़ा में पांच बीघा जमीन पांच लाख की, 19 लाख की कार।
कुल- 32 लाख 30 हजार की संपत्ति।

उप प्रधान - सुरेश कुमावत (भाजपा)
चल - 50 हजार नकद, एक तोला सोना 50 हजार का, बैंक में जमा एक लाख 70 हजार 520, अन्य बैंक में चार सौ, पत्नी के पास नकद 20 हजार, पांच तोला सोना ढाई लाख का, बैंक में 30 हजार 547 जमा।
अचल - सात हजार की बाइक, एमड़ी में कृषि भूमि एक लाख 15 हजार, दो प्लॉट दो लाख 20 हजार व दो लाख की लागत के।
कुल - 11 लाख 13 हजार 467 रुपए

देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति

प्रधान कसनी (कांग्रेस)
चल - 60 हजार नकद व बैंक में 11 हजार रुपए जमा, तीस ग्राम सोना डेढ़ लाख।
अचल - दिए गए शपथ पत्र में इनके पास कोई भी अचल संपत्ति नहीं है।
कुल - दो लाख 21 हजार।

उप प्रधान - रामेश्वर खटीक (कांग्रेस)
चल - स्वयं के पास पांच तोला सोना ढाई लाख रुपए का, पत्नी के पास 25 तोला सोना साढ़े 12 लाख की लागत का, एक लाख स्वयं के पास, 70 हजार पत्नी के पास।
अचल - पांच बीघा जमीन 10 लाख, पत्नी के नाम 15 बीघा जमीन 50 लाख, 23 लाख की लागत का वाहन।
कुल - 99 लाख 70 हजार।

भीम पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - वीरम सिंह (भाजपा)
चल – आधा तोला सोना 25 हजार का, आधा किलो चांदी तीस हजार की, रोकड़ 25 हजार, पत्नी के पास 10 हजार।
अचल – तीन लाख का भूखंड, बाइक, तीन बीघा जमीन ढाई लाख।
कुल – छह लाख 40 हजार।

उप प्रधान - नारायण सिंह (भाजपा)
चल –एक तोला सोना 50 हजार का, दो किलो चांदी एक लाख 20 हजार की, बैंक में जाम 25 हजार, रोकड़ 10 हजार।
अचल – नौ लाख की कार, छह बीघा जमीन तीन लाख की, स्वयं का मकान 40 लाख।
कुल – 54 लाख पांच हजार की संपत्ति बताई है नामांकन पत्र में।

खमनोर पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - भैरू लाल वीरवाल (कांग्रेस)
चल – डेढ़ लाख नकद, बैंक में 13400, पत्नी के पास 50 हजार, बैंक खाते में 31 हजार, 30 तोला सोना, आधा किलो चांदी, 15 लाख तीस हजार के जेवर।
अचल – 15 लाख की कीमत की कार, पांच बीघा जमीन 20 लाख, पत्नी के नाम छह बीघा जमीन 30 लाख की लागत, 20 का मकान।
कुल – 88 लाख 97 हजार 400।

उप प्रधान - वैभव राज सिंह (कांग्रेस)
चल – पांच तोला सोना दो लाख का, पत्नी के पास 15 तोला सोना आठ लाख का।
अचल – 13 लाख की कार, 175 बीघा जमीन, डगवाड़ा में 70 बीघा जमीन, कांकरोली में मकान, होटल 80 लाख, कोठारिया में 10 लाख का मकान, जयपुर में होटल।
कुल – दो करोड़ 40 लाख।

आमेट पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - अणछी बाई गुर्जर (भाजपा)
चल – 27 हजार का सोना, 89 हजार 327 रोकड़।
अचल – दो लाख 35 हजार कृषि भूमि, 93 हजार आवासीय भूखंड।
कुल – 4 लाख 44 हजार।

उप प्रधान - सज्जन सिंह सोलंकी (भाजपा)
चल – 31 हजार नकद, पांच लाख 25 हजार का सोना।
अचल – 20 लाख की कृषि भूमि, 12 लाख का भूखंड़।
कुल – 37 लाख 56 हजार।

रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - आदित्य प्रताप सिंह (कांग्रेस)
चल – दो लाख नकद, पत्नी 50 हजार, बैंक में 14 लाख 16 हजार, पत्नी के खाते में 30 हजार, 15 तोला सोना साढ़े सात लाख।
अचल – चार कार, आठ डंपर, दो पॉकलैंड, उदयपुर में प्लॉट 28 लाख की कीमत।
कुल – दो करोड़ 79 लाख 1557 रुपए

उप प्रधान - कमलेश जाट (कांग्रेस)
चल – बैंक में 50 हजार जमा, पत्नी के नाम पांच तोला सोना, दो किलो चांदी, कुल तीन लाख 40 हजार।
अचल – बाइक 60 हजार, राजपुरा में मकान 21 लाख।
कुल – नामांकन पत्र के अनुसार 25 लाख 50 हजार।

देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - कल्पना कुंवर (भाजपा)
चल – स्वयं के पास 50 हजार, पति के पास भी 50 हजार, 80 तोला सोना 15 लाख।
अचल – 30 बीघा कृषि भूमि, गैर कृषि भूमि लागत 50 लाख, 10 लाख का मकान।
कुल – 76 लाख संपत्ति।
उप प्रधान - गेहरी लाल (भाजपा)
चल – स्वयं के पास 20 हजार, पत्नी के पास 20 हजार, दो लाख 60 हजार के जेवर संपत्ति।
अचल – साढ़े सात लाख की कृषि भूमि, पत्नी के नाम डेढ़ लाख की कृषि भूमि।
कुल – 12 लाख की संपत्ति।

कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति

प्रधान - कमला (भाजपा)
चल – नकद 50 हजार, पति के पास 20 हजार, 10 तोला सोना, पांच किलो चांदी नौ लाख के जेवर।
अचल – पति के नाम सात बीघा जमीन सात लाख की, 10 बीघा जमीन स्वयं के नाम तीन लाख, रिछेड़ दो दुकानें 50 लाख, मकान 10 लाख।
कुल – 70 लाख की संपत्ति।

उप प्रधान - शांति लाल भील (भाजपा)
चल – नकद 10 हजार, एक तोला सोना, 10 तोला चांदी, कुल 70 हजार के जेवर।
अचल – एक बीघा कृषि भूमि एक लाख की लागत, प्लॉट छह लाख का।
कुल – 8 लाख की संपत्ति।

प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव लड़ने से पहले नामांकन पत्र में बताना होता है संपत्ति का ब्यौरा
पंचायतीराज चुनाव के साथ विभिन्न चुनावों में पिछले कुछ समय से चुनाव आयोग ने प्रत्याशियों की संपत्ति का ब्यौरा, शिक्षा, उम्र के साथ आपराधिक प्रकरणों के बारे में भी जानकारी लेना शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि अधिकांश बार प्रत्याशी नामांकन पत्र में सही जानकारी नहीं देते हैं। चुनाव आयोग को गलत जानकारी देने पर नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जा सकती है।

