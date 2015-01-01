पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:मतदान आज : कोरोना की वजह से भीम में 43 नए बूथ बढ़ाकर 165, देवगढ़ में 31 नए बूथ बनाए, अब कुल 101

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
राजसमंद. पंचायत राज चुनाव को लेकर रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियां अपने-अपने पोलिंग स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुईं।
  • भीम में 1 लाख 26 हजार 880 अाैर देवगढ़ में 73 हजार 960 मतदाता करेंगे मतदान, जिला-पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनेंगे

पंचायत राज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण के मतदान सोमवार को होंगे। इसके लिए रविवार को पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज से अंतिम प्रशिक्षण के बाद मतदान दलों को रवाना किया। इस बार कोरोना के कारण 2015 के चुनाव के मुकाबले मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी की गई। 2015 में भीम पंचायत समिति में एक लाख 8244, देवगढ़ में 64 हजार 160 मतदाता थे। जबकि इस बार भीम में 1 लाख 26 हजार 880 और देवगढ़ में 73 हजार 960 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। 2015 में भीम में 122 बूथ, देवगढ़ में 70 बूथों पर मतदान हुआ था। इस बार भीम में 43 नए बूथ बढ़ाकर इनकी संख्या 165 कर दी।

देवगढ़ में 2015 में 70 बूथ थे। इस बार कोरोना की वजह से 31 नए बूथ बनाकर कुल संख्या 101 कर दी है। भीम में इस बार 18 हजार 636 नए मतदाता जुड़े। वहीं देवगढ़ में 9800 नए मतदाता जुड़े। भीम में 165 मतदान केंद्रों पर दो-दो ईवीएम लगेगी। मतदाता एक ईवीएम पर पंचायत समिति, दूसरी ईवीएम पर जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए मतदान करेगा।

मतदान के लिए - मास्क अनिवार्य लगाकर आना: नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री गाइडलाइन के अनुसार मतदान केंद्रों के लिए पोलिंग पार्टी के लिए दो-दो बोतल सेनिटाइजर, दो-दो जोड़ी ग्लव्ज और मास्क दिए हैं। एक कर्मचारी सबसे पहले मतदाता के हाथों को सेनेटाइज करवाएगा। इसके बाद मतदान केंद्र में प्रवेश देगा। मतदान केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेेंसिंग के लिए गोले बनाकर दूरी रखी जाएगी।

