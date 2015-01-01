पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेबिनार:महिला, बाल अत्याचारों के विरुद्ध आवाज उठाने का आह्वान

देवगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला, बाल अधिकार संरक्षण और उनके साथ हो रही हिंसा और अत्याचार की रोकथाम के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए हुआ कार्यक्रम

पुलिस थाना देवगढ़ ने एसपी भुवन भूषण यादव और सीओ समंदर सिंह चंपावत के निर्देशन और देवगढ़ सीआई भवानी सिंह के मार्गदर्शन में सोमवार को राजस्थान पुलिस ने महिला तथा बाल अत्याचारों के विरुद्ध हम सब बनें “बेखाैफ आवाज” वेबिनार का लाइव कॅरियर महिला मण्डल पर किया गया। वेबिनार में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, ममता भूपेश राज्य मंत्री महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय, अध्यक्ष राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग संगीता बेनीवाल, मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य, महानिदेशक पुलिस एमएल लाठर ने महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा और सशक्तिकरण के लिए कर्तव्य और अधिकार पर चर्चा की।

सीआई भवानी सिंह ने बताया कि इस प्रकार के कार्यक्रम से महिलाएं शिक्षा और कानूनी जानकारी के साथ घरेलू हिंसा, यौन उत्पीड़न, बच्चों के साथ होने वाली हिंसा, छेड़छाड़, सेफ टच और अनसेफ टच, गरिमा और राजसमंद महिला हेल्पलाइन नंबर आदि की जानकारी अाैर अपने अधिकारों के बारे में महिलाएं जागरूक हो पाएगी। हेड कांस्टेबल किशोर सिंह सौदा, आसूचना अधिकारी रघुवीर सिंह, मुकेश मीना, दीपेंद्र सिंह, महिला मण्डल संरक्षक भावना पालीवाल, अवंतिका शर्मा, नीलम पंवार, भगवती, हीरा, संतोष, पल्लवी सिसोदिया, पूजा मेहता, दीपा वैष्णव, रवीना वैष्णव, भावना कंवर, ममता, कृष्णा कंवर, डिंपल, नर्बदा, ऐश्वर्या सहित कई सदस्य माैजूद थे।
महिला सुरक्षा कानून काे लेकर सीएम की वेबिनार
राजसमंद | राज्य स्तर पर महिला, बाल अधिकार संरक्षण और उनके साथ हो रही हिंसा और अत्याचार की रोकथाम के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए साेमवार सुबह 11 बजे मेगा वेबिनार सीएम अशाेक गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। इसमें जिले की महिलाओं और पुलिसकर्मियों ने भाग लिया। एसपी भुवन भूषण यादव ने बताया कि महिला सुरक्षा कानून और बाल अधिकारों की जानकारी दी। वेबिनार में राज्य के मुख्य सचिव और महानिदेशक पुलिस ने भी उद्बोधन दिया। राजस्थान पुलिस के अधिकृत सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव जानकारी दी।

एएसपी राजेश गुप्ता और नोडल अधिकारी डिप्टी राजसमंद गोपालसिंह भाटी के निर्देशन में राजसमंद से अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जोड़ने का सामूहिक प्रयास किया। राज्य स्तर पर आमजन और पुलिस के आपसी सामंजस्य को मजबूत करने, सुरक्षित समाज के निर्माण में एक-दूसरे की सहभागिता को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए, महिलाओं के विरुद्ध होने वाले अत्याचार और अन्याय के विरुद्ध एक व्यापक अभियान आवाज चलाया जाकर जागरूक किया जा रहा हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें