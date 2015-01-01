पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर भड़का श्रमिक विवाद:जेके टायर फैक्ट्री में भिड़े श्रमिक, लातों-घूसाें से पीट-पीटकर एक की हत्या, दाे घायल, देर रात पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव घर पहुंचाया

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जेके टायर फैक्ट्री में रविवार दाेपहर मजदूर यूनियनाें के विवाद में कुछ श्रमिकाें ने मावली हाल कांकराेली के लक्ष्मीनगर किशाेरनगर निवासी गाेपाल (58) पुत्र माेहनलाल शाेभावत की लात-घूसाें से पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। जबकि दाे श्रमिक घायल हाे गए। फैक्ट्री में भारतीय मजदूर संघ तथा इंटक यूनियन में लंबे समय से वर्चस्व की लड़ाई चल रही है। मृतक और घायल श्रमिक भारतीय मजदूर संघ से संबद्ध बताए जा रहे हैं। विवाद के कुछ ही देर में पुलिस जाप्ता माैके पर पहुंचा और हल्का बल प्रयाेग कर श्रमिकाें काे भगा दिया। फैक्ट्री में लंबे समय से श्रमिक यूनियन के वर्चस्व की लड़ाई चल रही है।

इस कारण दाे साल से तीनाें शिफ्ट में श्रमिकाें की अदला-बदली पुलिस जाप्ते की माैैजूदगी में हाेती है, लेकिन रविवार दाेपहर वाली शिफ्ट में जाप्ता नहीं था। ऐसे में श्रमिकाें में विवाद हाे गया। पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए आधा दर्जन लाेगाें काे हिरासत में लिया है। श्रमिक गाेपाल से आरोपियों से 17 अक्टूबर काे भी मारपीट की थी। पीड़ित ने जेके चाैकी में रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों काे पकड़ा, लेकिन वे नेकचलनी पर पाबंद नहीं हाेकर जमानत पर रिहा हाे गए थे। एएसपी राजेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि विवाद दाेपहर करीब दाे बजे शिफ्ट बदलने के दाैरान हुआ। सुबह वाली शिफ्ट के श्रमिक काम कर फैक्ट्री से निकल रहे थे।

नारेबाजी के दाैरान श्रमिकाें में धक्का-मुक्की हाे गइर्। हमले में उदयपुर जिले के मावली हाल लक्ष्मीनगर किशाेरनगर जिला परिषद के पीछे कांकराेली निवासी गाेपाल (58) पुत्र माेहनलाल शाेभावत गिर गया। आरोपियों ने गाेपाल काे लात-घूसाें से इतना पीटा कि उसकी माैत हाे गई। हमले में जेके काॅलाेनी निवासी श्रमिक वीरेंद्र मिश्रा और अयूब अली गंभीर घायल हाे गए। तीनाें काे एंबुलेंस से आरके अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डाॅक्टराें ने गाेपाल शाेभावत काे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। वीरेंद्र अाैर अयूब का प्राथमिक उपचार किया। पुलिस ने श्रमिकाें की रिपाेर्ट पर किशनसिंह, राजेंद्रसिंह, महेंद्रसिंह, तेजसिंह, हरिसिंह सहित करीब दाे दर्जन श्रमिकाें पर हत्या का प्रकरण दर्जकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। कुछ आरोपियों काे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। विवाद के बाद फैक्ट्री परिसर में पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें