Budaun: A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in Ughaiti area of the district.



"Case has been registered against 3 people under Sections 376 (rape)& 302 (murder) of IPC. 4 teams have been formed the nab to the accused," says SSP Sankalp Sharma.