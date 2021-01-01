पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मथुरा में सर्वखाप पंचायत आज:BKU अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत शामिल होंगे; यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे को जाम करने पर फैसला संभव

मथुरा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मथुरा में उसी मैदान की है, जहां आज महापंचायत होनी है। सुबह से किसान आने लगे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह फोटो मथुरा में उसी मैदान की है, जहां आज महापंचायत होनी है। सुबह से किसान आने लगे हैं।
  • अब तक मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत व बिजनौर में हो चुकी हैं तीन बड़ी महापंचायतें
  • भाजपा नेताओं के खिलाफ दिख रहा किसानों में आक्रोश

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आज उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत (BKU) की सर्वखाप पंचायत होगी। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए BKU अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत खुद पहुंचेंगे। कहा जा रहा है कि गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे आंदोलन के समर्थन में यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे को जाम करने का फैसला पंचायत में लिया जा सकता है। बता दें कि आज बलदेव में होने वाली किसानों की महापंचायत चौथी बड़ी पंचायत है। इससे पहले मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत व बिजनौर में पंचायतें हो चुकी है। इन पंचायतों से पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में एक बार फिर से किसान मुद्दा गरम होता जा रहा है। सियासी तस्वीर भी बदल रही है।

दो अहम प्रस्तावों पर होगी चर्चा

मथुरा में महापंचायत का आयोजन बलदेव के अवैरनी चौराहा स्थित एक मैदान में किया गया है। बीते दिनों बाजना में हुई पंचायत में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर किसानों ने दो प्रस्ताव रखे थे। पहला प्रस्ताव में हर घर से एक सदस्य को गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचने और दूसरे प्रस्ताव में हजारों के किसानों के साथ यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे जाम करने का था। आज इन दोनों प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा होगी। पंचायत की सफलता के लिए 13 गांवों में बैठकें हुई हैं।

बिजनौर की महापंचायत में नेताओं को नहीं मिला था मंच
BKU की तरफ से आयोजित होने वाली महापंचायतों को अराजनैतिक घोषित किया गया है। इसका उदाहरण बीते सोमवार को बिजनौर में आयोजित महापंचायत में भी देखने को मिला था। महापंचायत शुरू होने से पहले सपा जिलाध्यक्ष राशिद हुसैन, विधायक नईम उल हसन, पूर्व मंत्री मूलचंद चौहान, पूर्व मंत्री स्वामी ओमवेश मंच पर बैठे थे। लेकिन महापंचायत के शुरू होने के बाद आयोजकों ने उन्हें किसानों के साथ बैठा दिया। कहा गया कि आप किसान बनकर आए हैं तो किसानों के बीच बैठें। इसके अलावा रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी को भी किसानों के बीच बैठना पड़ा था। हालांकि उन्हें मंच पर बोलने दिया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser