CCTV में वारदात कैद:जुए के अड्डे की पुलिस से की थी शिकायत, रंजिश में युवक ने वकील की स्कूटी में लगा दी आग

आगरा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो आगरा की है। यहां एक सनकी शख्स ने रंजिशन एक अधिवक्ता की स्कूटी को आग के हवाले कर दिया।
  • थाना शाहगंज क्षेत्र का मामला, पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद
  • पुलिस की टीमें आरोपितों की धरपकड़ के लिए दे रहीं दबिश

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा जिले में एक वकील ने घर के सामने चल रहे जुए के अड्‌डे को बंद कराने के लिए पुलिस से शिकायत की थी। रंजिशन सोमवार आधी रात को घर के बाहर खड़ी वकील की स्कूटी पर पेट्रोल डालकर एक युवक ने आग लगा दी। पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हुई है। अधिवक्ता ने थाना शाहगंज में तहरीर दी है। पुलिस टीमें आरोपित को पकड़ने के लिए उसके संभावित ठिकानों पर दबिश दे रही है।

यह है पूरा मामला
प्रकाश नगर के रहने वाले अधिवक्ता नंद किशोर ने 11 नवंबर को मोहल्ले के अनिल, अमित, गोरखा, जीतू और देवी सिंह के खिलाफ घर में घुसकर मारपीट करने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। आरोप है कि आरोपित मोहल्ले में जुए का अड्डा चलाते थे। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने थाने में कर दी थी। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की तो आरोपित अधिवक्ता नंद किशोर से रंजिश रखने लगे। सोमवार रात अधिवक्ता ने अपनी स्कूटी घर के बाहर खड़ी की थी। तभी एक अज्ञात युवक वहां आया। उसने हेलमेट पहन रखा था। उसने बोतल से पेट्रोल निकालकर पूरी स्कूटी पर छिड़का और आग लगाकर भाग खड़ा हुआ। आग लगने से पेट्रोल टंकी में जोरदार धमाका हुआ तो लोग अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर निकले। कुछ ही देर में पूरी स्कूटी जलकर राख हो गई।

जल्द ही मुख्य आरोपित पकड़ा जाएगा

इस घटना के संबंध में वकील ने थाने में तहरीर दी है। आरोप लगाया है कि जब से उन्होंने जुए की शिकायत पुलिस से की है, तब से आरोपित उनसे रंजिश रखने लगे हैं। कई बार मारपीट व जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा चुकी है। सीओ लोहामंडी रितेश कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीमें दबिश दे रही है। जल्द ही मुख्य आरोपित को भी पकड़ा जाएगा।

