मथुरा में कास्मेटिक्स कारोबारी का मर्डर:दुकान से घर निकले कारोबारी का रोड किनारे मिला शव, परिजनों ने कहा- लूट के इरादे से गला दबाकर हुई हत्या

मथुरा3 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो मथुरा की है। घटनास्थल के पास मौजूद पुलिस फोर्स।
  • जमुनापार थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, अभी पुलिस के किसी अधिकारी ने नहीं दिया कोई बयान

उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में दीवाली की रात एक व्यापारी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई। रविवार सुबह उसका शव जमुनापार थाना क्षेत्र के गौसना गांव के समीप बरामद हुआ। पुलिस के अफसरों ने फॉरेंसिक टीम के साथ घटनास्थल पर पड़ताल की है। हत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। लेकिन अंदेशा है कि लूटपाट के इरादे से व्यापारी का कत्ल हुआ है। क्योंकि परिवार वालों ने किसी से रंजिश या दुश्मनी से इंकार किया है। हालांकि अभी पुलिस कुछ भी कहने से बच रही है।

दुकान से घर के लिए निकले, मगर नहीं पहुंचा व्यापारी

थाना जमुनापार इलाके में रविवार की सुबह लोगों ने गौसना गांव के समीप एक शव पड़ा देखा। शव मिलने की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव की शिनाख्त राया निवासी अनिल अग्रवाल के रूप में की। जानकारी के अनुसार अनिल अग्रवाल राया कस्बे में कॉस्मेटिक की दुकान करते थे। शनिवार की रात 9 बजे वह अपनी दुकान पर दिवाली पूजन कर मथुरा शहर के राधा पुरम स्थित घर वापस जा रहे थे।

परिजनों को अंदेशा, लूटपाट के इरादे से हुई हत्या

लेकिन देर रात तक जब वह घर नहीं पहुंचे तो परिजनों को चिंता हुई, जिस पर अनिल अग्रवाल की तलाश शुरू की गई और सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। रविवार की सुबह अनिल का शव गौसना गांव के समीप मिलने से परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिजनों के अनुसार अनिल की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। उनकी किसी से रंजिश नहीं थी। उनको लगता है कि यह हत्या लूटपाट के इरादे से की गई है। फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले में अभी चुप्पी साधे है। एसएसपी की तरफ से भी अभी कोई अधिकारिक बयान दिया गया है।

