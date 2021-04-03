पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अखाड़ा बना नुमाइश का मैदान:अलीगढ़ में महिला से छेड़खानी के बाद दो गुटों में जमकर मारपीट, वीडियो वायरल होने पर हरकत में आई पुलिस

अलीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
अलीगढ़ में मारपीट करते दो गुट। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलीगढ़ में मारपीट करते दो गुट।
  • अतरौली थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही

उत्तर प्रदेश में अलीगढ़ अतरौली थाना क्षेत्र में छेड़खानी की घटना के बाद दो गुटों में जमकर मारपीट हुई। इस दौरान एक महिला बीच-बचाव कराती नजर आई। इस मारपीट की घटना में 5 लोग घायल हुए हैं। हालांकि, पुलिस तक शिकायत नहीं पहुंची। गुरुवार को वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के पर पुलिस हरकत में आई है। मारपीट करने वाले युवकों की तलाश में पुलिस जुट गई है।

हर साल होता है आयोजन

अतरौली क्षेत्र में हर साल नुमाइश का आयोजन किया जाता है। इस नुमाइश के आयोजन को देखने के लिए दूरदराज के गांवों से लोग पहुंचते हैं और नुमाइश में लगी हुई दुकान एवं प्रदर्शनी का आनंद लेते हैं। बुधवार को कुछ लोग नुमाइश देखने के लिए पहुंचे थे, जहां एक पक्ष के साथ एक महिला भी थी। किसी ने महिला पर अशोभनीय एवं भद्दी टिप्पणी कर दी। जिस बात को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट होने लगी।

सीओ अतरौली को सौंपी गई जांच

एसपी क्राइम डॉक्टर अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें दो युवक आपस में मारपीट करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं और एक महिला बीच बचाव करती हुई नजर आ रही है। वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए जांच सीओ अतरौली को दी गई है। जिससे पूरे प्रकरण की सत्यता का पता लगाया जा सके।

