पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अलीगढ़ में टकराव:नाले पर दुकान लगाने को लेकर दो गुटों में विवाद; 1 घंटे तक पत्थरबाजी, फायरिंग भी हुई, 7 गिरफ्तार

अलीगढ़11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो अलीगढ़ की है। यहां दो गुटों के बीच गुरुवार को जमकर पथराव व फायरिंग हुई।
  • क्वार्सी थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, तनाव को देखते हुए फोर्स तैनात

उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर कमाई करने के लिए नाले पर खोखा (लकड़ी की गुमटी) लगाने को लेकर दो गुटों के बीच 1 घंटे तक जमकर ईंट-पत्थर चले। लोगों के मुताबिक, इस दौरान कई राउंड फायरिंग की गई। मामला क्वार्सी थाना क्षेत्र के नगला पटवारी गली नंबर 7 का है। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थिति संभाल ली है। पथराव के दौरान 3 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिन्हें पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा है। पुलिस ने 7 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

एसपी ने मौके पर फोर्स लगाई है।
एसपी ने मौके पर फोर्स लगाई है।

यह है मामला

गुरुवार को रिजवान नगला पटवारी के गली नंबर 7 पर अपनी दुकान रख रहा था। वहीं पास ही मिठाई दुकानदार ने इसका विरोध किया। इस पर दोनों में विवाद शुरू हो गया। मिठाई दुकानदार की तरफ से बबलू, शेरा, रियासत, सत्तार, आबिद आ गए और दुकान रख रहे रिजवान को पीटना शुरु कर दिया। यह देखकर रिजवान के पक्ष से भी लोग आ गए। इसके बाद दोनों तरफ से पथराव व फायरिंग शुरू हो गई। पथराव में 3 लोग घायल हो गए। हालांकि, किसी को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई। वहीं, सूचना पाकर मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई और मामला शांत कराया।

पुलिस का है कहना

एसएसपी मुनिराज ने बताया कि धनतेरस के अवसर पर बाजार में भीड़ है। रिजवान नाले के पास दुकान रखना चाहता था। लेकिन मिठाई दुकानदार के विरोध करने पर मामला बिगड़ गया। मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात की गई है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर 7 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मामला दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें