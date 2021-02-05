पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से बृज में होली रे रसिया:ठाकुर बांके बिहारी ने भक्तों के साथ होली खेली, मंदिर में जमकर उड़ा गुलाल; 45 दिन तक रहेगी रंगों की धूम

मथुराएक घंटा पहले
मथुरा में ठाकुर बांके बिहारी मंदिर में वसंत पंचमी पर होली खेलते श्रद्धालु।
मथुरा में ठाकुर बांके बिहारी मंदिर में वसंत पंचमी पर होली खेलते श्रद्धालु।
  • सेवायत गोस्वामियों ने ठाकुरजी को टीका लगाकर होली पर्व की शुरुआत की
  • मंदिर में गुलाल ही गुलाल नजर आया, लोगों ने एक दूसरे को भी लगाए गुलाल

जग में होली-बृज में होला। जी हां, हाेली का ख्याल आते ही हमारे मन में सबसे पहले बृज का ही चित्र उभर कर सामने आता है। वसंत पंचमी से रंग पंचमी तक 45 दिन चलने वाले बृज के होली महोत्सव का आज वृंदावन में ठाकुर बांके बिहारी जी को गुलाल लगाकर आगाज किया गया। भगवान बांके बिहारी ने वसंत पंचमी पर भक्तों के साथ होली खेली। मंदिर में जमकर गुलाल उड़े। भक्त अपने आराध्य ठाकुरजी की भक्ति में विभोर दिखे। पहले दिन होली खेलने के लिए दूर-दूर से श्रद्धालु पहुंचे हैं।

वैसे तो दुनिया के कोने-कोने में आज हिंदू धर्मावलंबी वसंत पंचमी का पर्व मना रहे हैं, लेकिन बृजभूमि में इस त्योहार का अपना अलग ही महत्व है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार आज से बृज में 45 दिनों के लिए होली पर्व की शुरुआत हो गई। इसी के साथ ब्रज के प्रमुख मंदिरों में भी अबीर-गुलाब से होली खेली गई। वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का पूरे उल्लास के साथ स्वागत किया। बांके बिहारी के साथ शुरू होने वाली होली का समापन बृज के राजा और कृष्ण के बड़े भाई के साथ खेले जाने वाले हुरंगा के साथ होता है।

आनंद उठाते नजर आए श्रद्धालु
परंपरा के अनुसार आज सुबह मंदिर में श्रृंगार आरती के बाद सबसे पहले मंदिर के सेवायत पुजारी भगवान बांके बिहारी को गुलाल का टीका लगाकर होली के इस पर्व की विधिवत शुरुआत की और उसके बाद इस पल के साक्षी बने मंदिर प्रांगण में मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं पर सेवायत पुजारियों द्वारा जमकर वसंती गुलाल उड़ाया गया। मंदिर में होली की विधिवत शुरुआत होने के कुछ देर बाद ही प्रांगण में माहौल बेहद खुशनुमा हो गया। सिर्फ गुलाल ही गुलाल नजर आ रहा था। प्रांगण में मौजूद श्रद्धालु भी भगवान बांके बिहारी के साथ होली खेलने के इस पल का खूब आनंद उठाते नजर आए। एक-दूसरे पर भी जमकर गुलाल लगाते दिखे।

होली खेलने के लिए मंदिर में उमड़े श्रद्धालु।
होली खेलने के लिए मंदिर में उमड़े श्रद्धालु।

होलिका लगाने की परंपरा भी शुरू

वसंत पंचमी के दिन से ही मंदिरों में होली खेलने की शुरुआत होने के साथ ही बृज में होली का डांढ़ा गाड़ने की भी परंपरा रही है। इसीलिए आज ही के दिन यहां जगह-जगह पूजा-अर्चना करने के साथ होलिका बनाने की भी शुरुआत हो गई है।

बृज में होली के खास आयोजन

तारीखआयोजनतारीखआयोजन
16 फरवरीवसंत पंचमी26 मार्चछड़ीमार होली, गोकुल
11 मार्चशिवरात्रि28 मार्चहोलिका दहन
16 मार्चरमणरेती होली28 मार्चफालेन का पंडा
22 मार्चफाग आमंत्रण उत्सव (नंदगांव)28 मार्चचतुर्वेदी समाज का डोला
22 मार्चलड्डू होली, (बरसाना)29 मार्चधुलेंडी
23 मार्चलट्ठमार होली (बरसाना)30 मार्चदाऊजी का हुरंगा बलदेव
24 मार्चलट्ठमार होली, (नंदगांव)30 मार्चहुरंगा जाव
25 मार्चरंगभरनी एकादशी30 मार्चहुरंगा नंदगांव
25 मार्चश्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि30 मार्चचरकुला नृत्य, मुखराई
25 मार्चद्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में होली31 मार्चहुरंगा, बठैन और हुरंगा गिडोह
