एक एसिड सर्वाइवर का करवा चौथ व्रत:आगरा की मधु ने कहा- जिंदगी नर्क करने वाला और हाथ थामने वाला भी पुरुष ही था, करवाचौथ पर सभी बराबरी का दर्जा देने का संकल्प लें

आगरा32 मिनट पहले
आगरा की रहने वाली मधु ने अपने पति की लंबी आयु की कामना के लिए रखा करवाचौथ का व्रत।
  • एसिड सर्वाइवर मधु ने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए रखा करवा चौथ का व्रत
  • सहेलियां सजने-संवरने और व्रत पूजा को लेकर दे रहीं टिप्स

देश की सुहागिनें आज करवा चौथ का त्यौहार बना रही हैं। ऐसी ही सुहागिनों में आगरा के शीरोज हैंगआउट में काम करने वाली मधु भी एक है। मधु एक एसिड सर्वाइवर है। 23 साल पहले मधु पर एसिड अटैक हुआ था और उनकी जिंदगी नर्क से बद्तर हो गई। लेकिन उसने खुद को संभाला और आज वो पहले से काफी बेहतर स्थिति में है। आज वह आधी आबादी को मजबूत होने का संदेश दे रही है। बता दें कि 'शीरोज हैंगआउट' में एसिड अटैक पीड़ित महिलाएं काम करती हैं। यहां ताजगंज में एक स्वयं सेवी संस्था द्वारा संचालित किया जाता है। शीरोज की एक ब्रांच लखनऊ में भी है। जहां एसिड फाइटर्स रोजगार पाकर एक बेहतर जिंदगी जी रही हैं।

साल 1997 में हुआ था एसिड अटैक
मधु शीरोज हैंगआउट में साल 2016 से काम कर रही हैं। उन पर साल 1997 में एसिड अटैक हुआ था। मधु का कहना है कि एसिड अटैक के बाद उनकी जिंदगी नर्क जैसी हो गई थी। लेकिन अनिल नाम के शख्स ने उसका हाथ थामा। अब वो यहां आकर एक सम्मान भरी जिंदगी जी रही हैं।

एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर मधु का आज करवाचौथ का व्रत है और उसकी सारी सहेलियां उसे अलग-अलग तरह से तैयार होकर शाम की पूजा करने के टिप्स दे रही हैं। मधु भी मुस्कुराकर उनके चुलबुलेपन में खुद भी शामिल हो रही हैं। बातचीत के दौरान मधु ने बताया है कि उनके पति अनिल की चाय की दुकान है।

जिसने उनका यह हाल किया वो भी पुरुष था और जो उन्हें उस दंश को भुलाने में मददगार बना वो भी इंसान है। मैं सभी को करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएं देती हूं और भगवान से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि सभी के पति उनको बराबरी का दर्जा दें।

गीता भी रहती थी व्रत मगर छोड़ दिया, जानिए क्यों?

शीरोज हैंगआउट में गीता भी काम करती हैं। वह भी एक एसिड फाइटर्स हैं। उनका कहना है कि आज वो एक अच्छा जीवन व्यतीत कर रही हैं और प्रार्थना करती हैं कि हर व्यक्ति अपनी पत्नी, बहन और मां को पुरुषों के साथ बराबरी का दर्जा दे। उन्होंने बताया कि पहला करवाचौथ रखा था पर पति पूजा के समय शराब पीकर आया तो उन्होंने व्रत रखना छोड़ दिया। हालांकि वो अभी भी भगवान की पूजा के दो तीन व्रत हर माह रखती हैं।

