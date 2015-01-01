पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि केस:श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान और ईदगाह ट्रस्ट अदालत में पेश होंगे; जन्मभूमि के स्वामित्व विवाद पर दायर की थी याचिका

मथुरा25 मिनट पहले
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संस्था सेवा संघ ने 1968 में मुस्लित पक्ष से समझौता किया था। याचिका में इस समझौते को गैरकानून ठहराया है।
  • 12 अक्टूबर को जिला जज की अदालत में रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत 8 वादियों ने याचिका दायर की थी
  • याचिका में दावा किया गया था- जिस जगह पर ईदगाह मस्जिद है, वहीं कृष्ण जन्मस्थान

मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि के 13.37 एकड़ जमीन के स्वामित्व विवाद में आज जिला जज साधना रानी ठाकुर की अदालत में सुनवाई होगी। श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान ट्रस्ट, ईदगाह ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी और अन्य प्रतिवादी अदालत में पेश होंगे। जन्मभूमि पर मालिकाना हक हासिल करने के लिए 12 अक्टूबर को जिला जज की अदालत में याचिका दायर की गई थी। याचिका में कहा गया था कि जिस जगह ईदगाह मस्जिद है, वहीं कृष्ण जन्मस्थान है।

सीनियर डिवीजन से खारिज होने के बाद जिला जज के यहां पहुंचा वाद
दरअसल, भगवान श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान और वकील रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत आठ वादियों की तरफ से मथुरा की जिला अदालत में केस दाखिल किया गया था। इससे पहले श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान की तरफ से 30 सितंबर को जन्मभूमि पर मालिकाना हक हासिल करने और शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद को हटाने के लिए सिविल जज सीनियर डिविजन की अदालत में वाद दाखिल किया था। हालांकि अदालत ने यह कहते हुए सुनवाई से इंकार करते हुए दावा खारिज कर दिया गया था कि भक्तों को वाद दायर करने का अधिकार नहीं है। इस आदेश को चुनौती देते हुए वादियों ने जिला जज की अदालत का रुख किया था। जिसे स्वीकार कर लिया गया था। बुधवार को प्रतिवादी अपना पक्ष कोर्ट में रखेंगे।

कोर्ट ने प्रतिवादी श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड और शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह के नोटिस जारी किया था। कहा था कि सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट में उपस्थित होकर अपना पक्ष रखें। इस केस में हिंदू महासभा, अखिल भारतीय तीर्थ पुरोहित महासभा, माथुर चतुर्वेद परिषद, तीन संगठनों ने भी खुद को पक्षकार बनाए जाने के लिए याचिका दाखिल की थी। उस पर भी आज ही सुनवाई होनी है।

याचिका में 1968 में हुए समझौते को गलत बताया गया, क्या है ये समझौता?
दरअसल, 1951 में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट बनाया गया था। तब तय किया गया था कि वहां दोबारा भव्य मंदिर बनेगा और ट्रस्ट उसका प्रबंधन करेगा। इसके बाद 1958 में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संस्था सेवा संघ नाम से संस्था का गठन हुआ। कानूनी तौर पर इस संस्था को जमीन पर मालिकाना हक हासिल नहीं था, लेकिन इसने ट्रस्ट के लिए तय सारी भूमिकाएं निभानी शुरू कर दीं। इस संस्था ने 1964 में पूरी जमीन पर नियंत्रण के लिए एक सिविल केस दायर किया, लेकिन 1968 में खुद ही मुस्लिम पक्ष से समझौता कर लिया। इसके तहत मुस्लिम पक्ष ने मंदिर के लिए अपने कब्जे की कुछ जगह छोड़ी और उन्हें बदले में पास ही जमीन दे दी गई। श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि 13.37 एकड़ में बना हुआ है। इसमें 10.50 एकड़ वर्तमान में श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान के पास है। लेकिन याचिकाकर्ता पूरी जमीन पर हक चाहते हैं।

