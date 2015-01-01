पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नंद घर नमाज पढ़ने का मामला:मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज पढ़ने वाले फैसल खान और चांद मोहम्मद की जमानत याचिका खारिज

आगरा17 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो नंदगांव स्थित नंद बाबा मंदिर की है। बीते 29 अक्टूबर को खुदाई खिदमतगार संस्था के दो सदस्यों ने यहां नमाज पढ़ी थी।
  • 29 अक्टूबर को मंदिर में पढ़ी थी नमाज, फोटो खिंचवाकर खुद किया था वायरल
  • मथुरा जेल में बंद, इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट का रुख करेंगे अब

उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा जिले में नंदगांव स्थित नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज अता करने वाले फैसल और चांद मोहम्मद की जमानत याचिका मंगलवार को खारिज कर दी गई। यह मामला अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश (ADJ- 2) की कोर्ट में था। करीब दो घंटे तक वादी और प्रतिवादी पक्ष के वकीलों की बहस के बाद अदालत ने अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रख लिया था। शाम को अदालत ने जमानत खारिज होने का फैसला सुनाया। अब आरोपी पक्ष हाईकोर्ट का रुख करेगा।

29 अक्टूबर को मंदिर में पढ़ी थी नमाज

दरअसल, दिल्ली की खुदाई खिदमतगार संस्था के दो सदस्य फैसल खान और चांद मोहम्मद ने 29 अक्टूबर को नंदबाबा मंदिर बिना किसी की अनुमति लिए नमाज अता की। इसके बाद दोनों ने अपनी फोटो खिंचवाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल किए थे। जिसके बाद मंदिर के सेवायत कान्हा गोस्वामी ने दोनों के खिलाफ धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने के मामले में थाना बरसाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। साथ ही इस मामले में दो लोग अज्ञात लोगों पर भी केस दर्ज है। हालांकि दोनों का कहना था कि उन्होंने सामाजिक सद्भाव का संदेश देने के लिए ऐसा किया था। लेकिन उसके बाद कई जिलों में मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों पर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने के मामले सामने आए।

जस्टिस महेंद्र नाथ की अदालत में हुई बहस

पुलिस ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए फैसल खान को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया था। उसके बाद चांद मोहम्मद को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। दोनों मथुरा की जिला जेल में बंद हैं। आज से ADJ-2 की अदालत में यह मामला दो बार सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध हुआ। लेकिन जांच अधिकारी के कोरोना संक्रमित होने के कारण केस डायरी अदालत में नहीं आ सकी। मंगलवार को जस्टिस महेंद्र नाथ की अदालत में बहस हुई। शासकीय अधिवक्ता शिवराम तरकर ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी अदालत ने खारिज कर दी है। अब आरोपी पक्ष याचिका हाईकोर्ट में लगा सकता है।

