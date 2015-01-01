पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Agra
  • Agra Overseas Bank Loot Latest News And Updates: Robbers Looted Rs 56 Lakhs From Indian Overseas Bank At Rohta In Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आगरा में लूट:15 मिनट में चार बदमाशों ने की इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक से 56 लाख रुपए की लूट, पकड़ने के लिए 10 टीमें गठित

आगरा7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर थाना क्षेत्र के रोहता इलाके का मामला, अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को बंधक बनाकर वारदात को दिया अंजाम चाकू और तमंचे लेकर आए थे बदमाश, जाते समय यही बोलकर गए कि किसी को बताया तो जान से मार देंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा जिले में मंगलवार को असलहों से लैस चार बदमाशों ने इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक की रोहता ब्रांच से 56 लाख रुपए की लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। बदमाशों ने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को बंधक बना लिया था। लूट की यह वारदात शाम 4:50 से 5:05 बजे के बीच की है। करीब 15 मिनट में पूरी घटना को अंजाम देकर बदमाश फरार हो गए। सूचना पाकर पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और पड़ताल की है। SP सिटी रोहन पी बोत्रे ने बताया कि बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए 10 टीमों का गठन किया गया है। जल्द ही लुटेरे पकड़े जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिकियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे ट्रम्प, तुर्की में एक दिन में 32 हजार मामले - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें