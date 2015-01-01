पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी की नई एडवायजरी पर सियासत:आगरा में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने संचालकों के साथ किया प्रदर्शन; प्रशासन ने 10 के ग्रुप में बैंड बजाने की छूट दी, मगर दो गज की दूरी जरूरी

आगरा13 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो आगरा मुख्यालय की है। यहां बैंड ग्रुप संचालकों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
  • आगरा प्रशासन ने बैंड बजाने की अनुमति दी, मगर मेहमानों की संख्या में कोई रियायत नहीं
  • सपाइयों ने योगी सरकार के फैसले को हिटलरशाही फरमान बताया

कोरोना खतरे को लेकर शादी समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या पर पाबंदी व डीजे-बैंड बजने पर प्रतिबंध को लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश में सियासत शुरू हो गई है। सोमवार को आगरा में समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बैंड संचालकों के साथ जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया। बैंड पर पाबंदी को योगी सरकार का हिटलरशाही फरमान बताया गया। बैंड संचालकों ने एडीएम सिटी प्रभाकांत अवस्थी को ज्ञापन सौंपा और रियायत दिए जाने की मांग की। जिस पर प्रशासन ने सहमति जताई है। हालांकि प्रदर्शन के दौरान दो गज की दूरी के नियम का पालन नहीं किया गया।

एडीएम सिटी प्रभाकांत अवस्थी ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश में वर्तमान में कोरोना संकट को लेकर सिर्फ 100 मेहमानों के शादी समारोह में शामिल होने की अनुमति है। यह नियम आगरा जिले में भी सख्ती से लागू किया गया है। लेकिन बैंड संचालकों से बातचीत के बाद उन्हें अनुमति दी गयी है और अब बैंड संचालक 10 लोगो के ग्रुप में समारोह स्थल पर बैंड बजा सकेंगे। इस दौरान छह फुट की दूरी जरूरी होगी। नियमों का पालन न करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सड़क पर प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी

समाजवादी पार्टी के शहर अध्यक्ष वाजिद निसार ने कहा कि, बैंड बाजा बजाने वालों ने बड़ी मुश्किल से 9 माह काटे हैं। जैसे तैसे रुपए का इंतजाम कर बच्चों की रोजी रोटी का इंतजाम किया। अब सहालग शुरू हुई तो मुश्किलों से उबरने का मौका आया था। लेकिन एक हिटलरशाही फरमान आया कि अब शादी समारोह में बैंड नहीं बजेंगे। हिंदुओं में मान्यता है कि जब तक बैंड नहीं बजता शादी अधूरी मानी जाती है। एक तरफ हिंदू आस्था का सवाल है। तो दूसरी तरफ इनकी रोजी रोटी का सवाल है। इस फरमान को हम समाजवादी नहीं मानेंगे। अभी तो ज्ञापन देने आए हैं, यदि शासन-प्रशासन ने हमारी मांग नहीं मानी तो सड़क पर उतरकर प्रदर्शन करने को बाध्य होंगे।

बैंड संचालक साबिर अली ने कहा कि, सरकार के इस फरमान से हमारे नीचे जमीन खिसक चुकी है। उधार लेकर अभी काम चला है। 200 मेहमानों के हिसाब से पहले की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक हमनें तैयारी की थी। कल से हमारी बुकिंग शुरू हुई है।

सरकार ने यह नियम बनाए-

  • शादी समारोह या अन्य आयोजनों में सिर्फ 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।
  • बुजुर्ग व बीमार लोगों को आयोजनों में शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं है।
  • आयोजन मंडप में एक साथ सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल होंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा।
  • शादी में सौ से ज्यादा मेहमान होने पर जुर्माना लगाकर कार्रवाई होगी।
