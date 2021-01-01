पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

'जिला बदर' के बयान पर घमासान:अलीगढ़ में शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ बजरंग दल ने किया प्रदर्शन; बोले- हिंदू धर्म पर अपमानजनक टिप्पणी बर्दाश्त नहीं

अलीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलीगढ़ में बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं ने शरजील के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलीगढ़ में बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं ने शरजील के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।
  • बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस उपाधीक्षक को सौंपा ज्ञापन
  • 31 दिसंबर को पुणे में एल्गार परिषद के कार्यक्रम में शरजील ने दिया था विवादित बयान

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व छात्र नेता शरजील उस्मानी के पुणे में दिए विवादित बयान पर हिंदू संगठनों में उबाल है। बुधवार को बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अलीगढ़ में थाना गांधी पार्क पर प्रदर्शन किया। पदाधिकारियों ने पुलिस उपाधीक्षक राघवेंद्र सिंह को ज्ञापन सौंपा। मांग की है कि शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की जाए।

पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि हिंदू धर्म का अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। यदि इस तरह के हालात रहे तो बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता शस्त्र उठाने को मजबूर हो जाएगा। बता दें कि शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ पुणे के स्वारगेट पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज हो गया है।

हमें शस्त्र उठाना पड़े तो उठाएंगे

बजरंग दल के महानगर संयोजक गौरव शर्मा ने कहा कि पुणे में शरजील उस्मानी ने हिंदू धर्म का अपमान किया है। मैं उस्मानी से पूछना चाहता हूं कि हिंदू धर्म किस प्रकार से सड़ा हुआ है? 1947 में संप्रदाय के आधार पर भारत का विभाजन हुआ था। फिर भी जनसंख्या के आधार से ज्यादा इनको जमीन दे दी गई। अब यह कहते हैं कि हिंदू समाज सड़ा हुआ है। शरजील यदि आप इस देश का खाते हो और इस देश में रहते हो तो इस देश का बन कर रहो। सरकार की मानसिकता सीधी सीधी है कि पूरे देश में शांति रहे और कोई अशांति करने की कोशिश करेगा तो कार्रवाई होगी।

मैं योगी जी और भारत सरकार से मांग करता हूं शरजील के पासपोर्ट वीजा जब्त किए जाएं। ये जिस देश को अपना आका बताते हैं, वहीं इन सब को भेजने की व्यवस्था की जाए। मुसलमान कहीं भी डरा हुआ नहीं है। इसका उदाहरण अलीगढ़ में हुई हिंसा है। हम किसी धर्म विशेष या मजहब पर टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे और यदि कोई हमारे धर्म पर टिप्पणी करेगा तो धर्म की रक्षा के लिए हम शस्त्र भी उठाना पड़े तो हम शस्त्र उठाएंगे।और इसका विरोध करेंगे।

एल्गार परिषद में यह भी हुए थे शामिल

इस साल एल्गार परिषद 2021 का आयोजन 30 जनवरी को पुणे में 'भीमा कोरेगांव शौर्य दिवस प्रेरणा अभियान' द्वारा आयोजित किया गया था। इस सम्मेलन में प्रख्यात लेखिका अरुंधति रॉय, पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी एस एम मुशरिफ, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व न्यायाधीश बी जी कोल्से पाटिल और अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय का पूर्व छात्र शरजील उस्मानी शामिल हुए थे। इसी कार्यक्रम में अपने भाषण में कथित तौर पर हिन्दू देवी देवताओं का अपमान करते हुए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था।

इससे पहले पुणे में 31 दिसंबर 2017 को भी इस एल्गार परिषद का आयोजन किया गया था और इसके अगले दिन भीमा कोरेगांव इलाके में भयंकर हिंसा हुई थी। पुणे पुलिस का मानना है कि इसी परिषद में भड़काऊ भाषण के बाद पुणे में हिंसा भड़की थी।

शरजील उस्मानी।
शरजील उस्मानी।

शरजील के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई थी FIR

शरजील उस्मानी ने इस तरह का भड़काऊ बयान पहली बार नहीं दिया है। अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में सीएए व एनआरसी के विरोध के दौरान भड़काऊ भाषण देने, हिंसा करने को लेकर थाना सिविल लाइन में FIR दर्ज की गई थी। पुलिस की रिपोर्ट के बाद नवंबर 2020 में शारजील को जिला बदर भी घोषित कर दिया गया है। जिसके बाद से वह अलीगढ़ से बाहर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser