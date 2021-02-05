पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एल्गार परिषद पर विवाद:हिंदूओं के खिलाफ भड़काऊ भाषण देने के आरोपी शरजील का क्राइम रिकॉर्ड खंगालने मुंबई से अलीगढ़ पहुंची टीम

अलीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शरजील आजमगढ़ का रहने वाला है। उसके पिता अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफेसर हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
शरजील आजमगढ़ का रहने वाला है। उसके पिता अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफेसर हैं।
  • 30 जनवरी को पुणे में एल्गार परिषद के कार्यक्रम में शरजील ने दिया था विवादित बयान
  • इसके बाद पुणे व लखनऊ में केस दर्ज हुआ, CAA-NRC विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान भी हिंसा भड़काने का लगा था आरोप

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय (AMU) के पूर्व छात्र नेता शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ जांच के लिए मुंबई पुलिस की एक टीम अलीगढ़ पहुंची है। हालांकि लोकल स्तर पर कोई भी पुलिस अधिकारी इस मामले में बोल नहीं रहा है। मुंबई से आई टीम शरजील के क्राइम रिकॉर्ड को खंगाल रही है। शरजील ने बीते 30 जनवरी को पुणे में एल्गार परिषद के आयोजन में अपने भाषण में कथित तौर पर हिन्दू देवी देवताओं का अपमान करते हुए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। इसके बाद पुणे व लखनऊ में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

आजमगढ़ का रहने वाला है शरजील
शरजील उस्मानी मूल रूप से आजमगढ़ जिले में इकरा गुलामी कपूरा के आवास विकास कॉलोनी का रहने वाला है। अलीगढ़ में CAA व NRC के विरोध के दौरान 15 दिसंबर 2019 को उपद्रव और हिंसक घटनाओं को भड़काने में शरजील उस्मानी का नाम सामने आया था। शरजील के खिलाफ छात्रों को भड़काने, शहर का माहौल खराब करने, बवाल कराने सहित कई संगीन धाराओं में सिविल लाइन थाने में मामले दर्ज हैं। फिलहाल वह जमानत पर है। शरजील उस्मानी पर JNU के छात्र नेता शरजील इमाम को AMU में बुलाने का भी आरोप है। अक्टूबर माह में पुलिस की रिपोर्ट के बाद अपर जिलाधिकारी नगर की अदालत ने शरजील उस्मानी को छह माह के लिए जिला बदर किया है। जिसके बाद से लगातार यह बाहर चल रहा है।

पिता ने कहा- बेटे की बातों का गलत मतलब निकाला गया

शरजील के पिता डॉक्टर तारिक महमूद उस्मानी AMU में जियोग्राफी डिपार्टमेंट में प्रोफेसर हैं। इसलिए परिवार अलीगढ़ में ही आशियाना ग्रीन सोसाइटी, मंजूर गढ़ी में रहता है। फोन पर बातचीत में शरजील के पिता ने कहा कि उसके कहने के मतलब को गलत तरीके से लिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि मीडिया से बात करने के लिए उनके अधिवक्ता ने उन्हें मना किया हुआ है।

सीओ बोले- पांच मामले दर्ज हैं

सिविल लाइन के पुलिस क्षेत्राधिकारी अनिल समानिया ने बताया कि शरजील उस्मानी AMU का पूर्व छात्र है। उसने यहां से BA किया था और अब MA का फॉर्म भरा था। लेकिन उसका एडमिशन नहीं हुआ है। पिछले दिनों उसने महाराष्ट्र में एक विवादित बयान दिया है। इसमें लखनऊ में अभियोग पंजीकृत हुआ है। उसके ऊपर पांच मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके पिता AMU में प्रोफेसर हैं और मूल रूप से ये आजमगढ़ का रहने वाला है।

