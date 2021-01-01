पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लालू के 'लाल' की अलमस्त साइकिलिंग:कान्हा नगरी मथुरा की सड़कों पर राइड करते नजर आए तेज प्रताप; बिहार पॉलिटिक्स पर बोलने से किया इंकार

मथुरा20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेज प्रताप यादव ने वृंदावन में की साइकिलिंग। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेज प्रताप यादव ने वृंदावन में की साइकिलिंग।
  • वृंदावन में तेज प्रताप ने बाजार में की खरीदारी, साथ में उनके समर्थक भी थे

बिहार में लालू प्रसाद यादव की पार्टी राष्ट्रीय जनता दल में टूट के आसार हैं। राजद के तीन विधायकों ने डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर से मुलाकात की है। लेकिन इन सबसे बेफिक्र लालू प्रसाद के पुत्र व पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश में कान्हा नगरी मथुरा में अपनी ही धुन में घूमते नजर आ रहे हैं। बुधवार को तेज प्रताप वृंदावन में परिक्रमा मार्ग पर बैट्री से चलने वाली छोटी साइकिल की सवारी करते नजर आए। उनका वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

तेज प्रताप यादव से बिहार में मचे सियासी घमासान पर सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कुछ भी बोलने से इंकार कर दिया।
वी राइड करते दिखे तेज प्रताप
बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेज प्रताप अक्सर बृज भूमि मथुरा-वृंदावन आते रहते हैं। यहां वे कभी बांसुरी हाथ में लिए कृष्ण भक्ति में डूबे नजर आते हैं तो कभी यमुना तट पर किसी सन्यासी की तरह बैठकर समय बिताते हैं। लेकिन बुधवार को जब वे राधा कृष्ण की भूमि वृंदावन की सड़कों पर निकले तो उनका अंदाज अलग नजर आया। तेज प्रताप यादव यहां बैटरी से चलने वाली छोटी साइकल वी राइड करते नजर आए। तेज प्रताप शहर ने बाजार में खरीदारी भी की। उनके साथ उनके समर्थक भी थे।

