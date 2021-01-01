पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताकि 100 साल तक सुरक्षित रहे इतिहास:अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में टाइम कैप्सूल दफन; PM मोदी की स्पीच और डाक टिकट भी सहेजा गया

अलीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी का इतिहास आज टाइम कैप्सूल के जरिए सुरक्षित किया गया। यह 100 साल बाद निकलेगा। इसमें नाइट्रोजन गैस भी डाली है, ताकि जो डॉक्यूमेंट हम रख रहे हैं वह खराब ना हो। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी का इतिहास आज टाइम कैप्सूल के जरिए सुरक्षित किया गया। यह 100 साल बाद निकलेगा। इसमें नाइट्रोजन गैस भी डाली है, ताकि जो डॉक्यूमेंट हम रख रहे हैं वह खराब ना हो।
  • एएमयू में गणतंत्र दिवस को खास तरीके से मनाया गया
  • 100 सालों का इतिहास 100 सालों के लिए सहेजा गया

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर आज अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के 100 सालों के इतिहास को एक टाइम कैप्सूल के जरिए विक्टोरिया गेट के सामने जमीन में दफन किया गया। शताब्दी वर्ष समारोह के अंतर्गत चल रहे कार्यक्रमों में यह भी एक कार्यक्रम था। हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा जारी किए गए डाक टिकट व स्पीच को भी टाइम कैप्सूल में सुरक्षित रखा गया है। ताकि आने वाले पीड़ी भी इससे संबंधित इतिहास की जानकारी ले पाए। यह पूरा काम वाइस चांसलर तारिक मंसूर की निगरानी में हुआ।

30 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में डेढ़ टन का कैप्सूल दबाया गया

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी के ऐतिहासिक विक्टोरिया गेट के सामने पार्क में कैप्सूल सहेजने के लिए 30 फीट गहरा गड्ढा खोदा गया था। डेढ़ टन से अधिक वजन का स्टील का कैप्सूल तैयार किया गया था। इसमें यूनिवर्सिटी के सौ साल के सफर के हर गतिविधि को प्रिंट फारमेट में रखा गया है। सर सैयद के मदरसा खोलने से लेकर कॉलेज की स्थापना तक किस तरह संघर्ष किया। किस से क्या मदद ली? अंग्रेजों से कालेज स्थापना के लिए 74 एकड फौजी छावनी की जमीन कैसे मिली सभी को शामिल किया गया है। कालेज स्थापना सौ साल बाद 1920 में यूनिवर्सिटी कैसे बनी? तब से अब तक कितने कुलपति, कुलाधिपति रहे। दीक्षा समारोह व सर सैयद डे में कौन-कौन अधिकारी शामिल हुए उन्होंने क्या बाेला ये सारा इतिहास कैप्सूल में रखा गया है।

यह पूरा काम वाइस चांसलर तारिक मंसूर की निगरानी में हुआ।
यह पूरा काम वाइस चांसलर तारिक मंसूर की निगरानी में हुआ।

डिजिटल डेटा के लिए बनेगा क्लाउड स्टोरेज

एएमयू जनसंपर्क कार्यालय के अनुसार कैप्सूल में डिजिटल फार्म में कुछ नहीं रखा गया। क्योंकि तकनीक बदलती रहती है। अगले दस साल बाद कौन सी तकनीक विकसित हो ये किसी को नहीं पता। अगर डाटा को हम पेन ड्राइव, हार्ड डिस्क आदि के रूप में रखें तो उसका इस्तेमाल कभी भविष्य में हो पाएगा, इसकी कोई गारंटी नहीं है। इस लिए पूरा इतिहास का डाटा क्लाउड स्टारेज भी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए कई कंपनियों से बात चल रही है।

टाइम कैप्सूल के लिए बनी थी कमेटी

वाइस चांसलर तारिक मंसूर ने कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी के इतिहास को जुटाने के लिए एक कमेटी बनाई थी। उसमें क्या-क्या चीज रखनी चाहिए, इसका पूरा विश्लेषण किया गया। 100 साल का इतिहास टाइम कैप्सूल में रखा गया है। इसमें दो तरीके से हमने डिवाइड किया है। एक तो MU कॉलेज और अलीगढ़ मूवमेंट का इतिहास है। दूसरा AMU का इतिहास है। एएमयू की क्या उपलब्धियां रही? इसमें एएमयू से संबंधित दस्तावेज प्रधानमंत्री जी का स्पीच और अन्य चीज है। 100 साल के लिए रखी जाएंगी जा रही है। इसका डिजिटल फॉर्मेट भी प्रिजर्व कर रहे हैं। यह 100 साल बाद निकलेगा। इसमें नाइट्रोजन गैस भी डाली है, ताकि जो डॉक्यूमेंट हम रख रहे हैं वह खराब ना हो।

