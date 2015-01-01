पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथरस केस:हाईकोर्ट में आज सुनवाई; CBI पेश कर सकती है जांच की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट, 10 दिसंबर तक जांच पूरी होने का दिया था भरोसा

लखनऊ/हाथरस10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो हाथरस की है। 14 सितंबर को बूलगढ़ी गांव की एक युवती के साथ कथित बलात्कार हुआ था। उसके साथ मारपीट की गई थी। 15 दिन बाद 29 सितंबर को पीड़िता की दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में मौत हो गई थी। प्रशासन ने आधी रात शव का अंतिम संस्कार करा दिया था। मामले को हाईकोर्ट ने स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था।
  • इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने इस प्रकरण का स्वत: संज्ञान लिया
  • 14 सितंबर को हाथरस की युवती के साथ हुआ था कथित बलात्कार
  • 15 दिन बाद 29 सितंबर को पीड़िता ने दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा था

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में आज दोपहर बाद हाथरस केस की सुनवाई होनी है। कोर्ट में CBI जांच की स्टेट्स रिपोर्ट दाखिल कर सकती है। पिछली तारीख पर 25 नवंबर को भी CBI ने स्टेट्स रिपोर्ट दाखिल करते हुए वादा किया था कि 10 दिसंबर तक जांच पूरी होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा राज्य सरकार ने हाथरस के DM प्रवीण कुमार को क्लीनचिट देते हुए हलफनामा दाखिल किया था। आज कोर्ट उस पर अपना कोई निर्णय दे सकती है। कोर्ट में आज पीड़ित परिवार नहीं होगा। सिर्फ पीड़ित परिवार की वकील सीमा कुशवाहा, CBI के अधिकारी और सरकारी वकील ही रहेंगे।

बता दें कि लखनऊ खंडपीठ के जस्टिस पंकज मित्तल और जस्टिस राजन रॉय की बेंच ने हाथरस मामले में स्वतः संज्ञान द्वारा ‘गरिमापूर्ण ढंग से अंतिम संस्कार के अधिकार’ टाइटिल से जनहित याचिका दर्ज किया था। इस केस की सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी सुनवाई हुई थी। लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी मामलों की सुनवाई हाईकोर्ट में ही होने का आदेश दिया था। उधर, पीड़ित परिवार की सुरक्षा में CRPF की एक टुकड़ी घर पर तैनात है।

सीबीआई ने कहा था- दस दिसम्बर तक जांच पूरी होने की संभावना

25 नवंबर को न्यायालय द्वारा पूछे जाने पर CBI के अधिवक्ता ने बताया था कि 10 दिसम्बर तक जांच पूरी होने की सम्भावना है। उनका कहना था कि मामले में कई फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट आनी हैं, जिनके इंतजार की वजह से समय लग रहा है। बता दें कि केस के चारों आरोपी अलीगढ़ जेल में बंद थे। CBI ने गुजरात के गांधीनगर स्थित फॉरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी (FSL) में सभी का लाई डिटेक्शन टेस्ट और नार्को टेस्ट कराया है। इस दौरान आरोपी साबरमती जेल में रहे थे।

क्या है घटना...

14 सितंबर को उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में एक दलित लड़की के साथ कुछ युवकों ने कथित तौर पर गैंगरेप किया और बाद में उसके साथ मारपीट की। लड़की की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहां 29 सितंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने रातों-रात कर दिया था अंतिम संस्कार

आनन-फानन में लड़की के शव को हाथरस लेकर आई पुलिस ने बिना किसी परिवार के सदस्य की मौजूदगी के अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया था। इसके बाद इस पूरे मामले ने राजनीतिक रंग ले लिया और प्रदेश सरकार की चौतरफा फजीहत हुई। बाद में योगी सरकार ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए CBI जांच की सिफारिश की।

