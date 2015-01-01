पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगरा में किडनैपिंग का मामला:दारू पार्टी के बाद दोस्त के दो बच्चों को किया अगवा, ग्वालियर जाने वाली बस से पुलिस ने किया बरामद

आगरा17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो आगरा की है। अपहरण के आरोपी को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है। उस पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।
  • सैंया टोल प्लाजा से पकड़ा गया आरोपी
  • बच्चों को उनकी मां के सुपुर्द किया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में दो बच्चों के अपहरण का मामला सामने आया है। सूचना मिलने के करीब एक घंटे बाद पुलिस ने दोनों बच्चों को सैंया टोल प्लाजा से राजस्थान जाने वाली एक बस से बरामद कर लिया है। साथ ही आरोपी को भी पकड़ा गया है। आरोपी, बच्चों के पिता का दोस्त है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ अपहरण का केस दर्ज किया है। आशंका है कि वह बच्चों को बेचने के लिए अगवा कर ले जा रहा था।

पुलिस ने बच्चों को बरामद किया।
पुलिस ने बच्चों को बरामद किया।

दोस्त के साथ पी शराब, फिर बच्चों को अगवा किया

CO सदर महेश कुमार ने बताया कि शनिवार की शाम 5:30 बजे ताजगंज पुलिस को मुगल पुलिया निवासी पूनम पत्नी दीपू राठौर ने अपने दो बच्चों यश (2 साल) और खुशी (3 साल) के अपहरण की सूचना दी। पूनम ने यह भी बताया कि बच्चों को उसके पति का दोस्त लोकेंद्र ले गया है। उसने लोकेंद्र का फोन नंबर भी पुलिस बताया। पुलिस ने आरोपी का फोन नंबर सर्विलांस पर लगा दिया। SI केवल सिंह को छह बजे जानकारी मिली कि आरोपी दोनों बच्चों के साथ आगरा से ग्वालियर की ओर जाने वाली बस में सवार हो गया है।

SHO प्रदीप पांडेय, SI वीरेंद्र कुमार ने ग्वालियर की ओर जाने वाले रास्तों को चेक करना शुरू कर दिया। शाम सात बजे सैंया पुलिस ने ग्वालियर जा रही एमपी नंबर की बस को चेक किया। बस में पिछली सीट पर आरोपी दोनों बच्चों के साथ बैठा था। सैंया पुलिस ने आरोपी मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा थाना क्षेत्र के श्रीराम कॉलोनी निवासी लोकेंद्र को हिरासत मे ले लिया।

पिता के हटते ही आरोपी को मिला मौका
पुलिस ने जब आरोपी से पूछताछ की तो वह नशे में था। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसने मुगल पुलिया के पास दीपू के साथ बैठकर शराब पी। दोनों बच्चे भी इस दौरान इनके साथ थे। शराब पीने के दौरान ही दीपू कहीं चला गया। इस पर वह दोनों बच्चों को लेकर गांव के लिए चल दिया।

आगरा में वाहनों की चेकिंग करती पुलिस।
आगरा में वाहनों की चेकिंग करती पुलिस।

आरोपी एक दिन पहले ही दिल्ली से लौटा

बच्चों का पिता दीपू मजदूरी करता है। आरोपी लोकेंद्र की उससे मित्रता है। दोनों एक ही गांव के हैं। दीपू की मुगल पुलिस के पास ताजगंज मे ससुराल है। दीपू की पत्नी पूनम मायके में ही रह रही थी। आरोपी कल ही दिल्ली से लौटा था।

आरोपी की गोद में आते ही चुप हुए बच्चे

आरोपी लोकेंद्र को दोनों बच्चे पहले से ही जानते थे। थाना परिसर में पुलिसकर्मियों को देख दोनों बच्चे रोने लगे। लोकेंद्र की गोद में आते ही दोनों बच्चे चुप हो गए। आरोपी लोकेंद्र ने यह भी बताया कि दीपू की उसकी पत्नी से अनबन चल रही थी। पुलिस ने बच्चों को उसकी मां के सुपुर्द कर दिया है।

