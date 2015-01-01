पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आगरा में फिर बढ़ने लगा कोरोना:13 दिनों में बढ़े 865 मरीज; एक्टिव केस में भी आया उछाल, संक्रमण से अखबार के संपादक की मौत

आगराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक विजय शर्मा, एक सांध्य अखबार के संपादक थे।- फाइल फोटो
  • नवंबर महीने में 261 एक्टिस केस बढ़े, 9 रोगियों की मौत
  • गुरुवार को 93 रोगी सामने आए थे, अब तक तीन लाख से ज्यादा की हो चुकी है टेस्टिंग

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोनावायरस का संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। नवंबर के बीते 13 दिनों में 865 मरीज बढ़े हैं। इससे यहां एक्टिव केस की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है। नवंबर महीने में यहां 261 एक्टिव केस बढ़े, जबकि 09 रोगियों की मौत हुई है। शुक्रवार की रात एक सांध्य अखबार के संपादक विजय शर्मा की कोरोना के संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। उनका प्रभा अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। 45 साल के शर्मा न्यू आगरा के रहने वाले थे। शुक्रवार को ताजनगरी में 93 नए केस सामने आए थे। यह तब है जब काफी लोग जांच कराने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं।

सात हजार से अधिक मरीज ठीक हुए
वर्तमान में आगरा में अब तक 8 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। 624 एक्टिव केस का अभी भी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक जिले में 7,315 रोगी इलाज के बाद ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक यहां 154 रोगियों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार तक 3,04,438 लोगों के टेस्‍ट हो चुके हैं। वहीं, प्रदेश में अब तक पांच लाख से अधिक केस की पुष्टि हो चुकी है।

क्या है कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति?आगराउत्तर प्रदेश
अब तक मिले रोगी8,0935,07,602
एक्टिव केस6,2423,095
अब तक ठीक हुए रोगी7,3154,77,180
कुल मौत1547,327
अब तक हुए कुल टेस्ट3 लाख1,68,41,812

प्रदेश के टॉप पांच जनपद, जहां सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस

जनपदएक्टिव केस
लखनऊ3,176
मेरठ1,852
गाजियाबाद1,346
गौतमबुद्धनगर1,171
वाराणसी950

नवंबर माह के 13 दिन में बड़े 865 रोगी

तारीखपुष्ट रोगीएक्टिव केसठीक हुएमौत
13 नवंबर93+237000
12 नवंबर68+333302
11 नवंबर64-046800
10 नवंबर63+243702
09 नवंबर66+115500
08 नवंबर85+374701
07 नवंबर56-035801
06 नवंबर84+275502
05 नवंबर70+472300
04 नवंबर51+222900
03 नवंबर64+174700
02 नवंबर48+034500
01 नवंबर53+272501
कुल86526159209
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें