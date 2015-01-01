पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगरा में अदालत के बाहर हंगामा:दुष्कर्म पीड़ित और आरोपी परिवार भिड़े; एक-दूसरे पर तेजाब से हमले का आरोप लगाया

आगरा36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो आगरा जिला मुख्यालय की है। यहां दुष्कर्म पीड़ित महिला व आरोपी परिवार ने हंगामा किया।
  • ACM प्रथम की कोर्ट में पेशी के सिलसिले में आया था दोनों पक्ष
  • पुलिस ने आरोपी व पीड़ित को मेडिकल के लिए अस्पताल भेजा

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में गुरुवार को ACM प्रथम की कोर्ट पर दुष्कर्म पीड़ित और आरोपी परिवार ने जमकर हंगामा किया। इस दौरान ज्वलनशील केमिकल से हमले की भी बात सामने आई। दोनों ही परिवारों ने एक-दूसरे पर तेजाब फेंकने का आरोप लगाया। SP सिटी के अनुसार न तो किसी को कोई चोट आई है न ही कोई झुलसा है। हालांकि, आरोपों के आधार पर मेडिकल कराया जा रहा है। जांच के बाद आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई होगी।

एक साल से चल रहा मामला
थाना न्यू आगरा क्षेत्र की महिला का 2019 से इसी थाना क्षेत्र के इंजीनियर्स कालोनी निवासी अरविंद, उत्तम व मीना से दुष्कर्म का मामला चल रहा है। अरविंद और मीना के खिलाफ चार्जशीट पुलिस न्यायालय में दाखिल कर चुकी है। जबकि, उत्तम के खिलाफ अभी जांच चल रही है। आज जिला मुख्यालय पर ACM प्रथम की कोर्ट में महिला और आरोपी अरविंद और उसकी बहन पहुंचे थे। न्यायालय के बाहर दोनों पक्ष किसी बात को लेकर आपस में भिड़ गए और अचानक हंगामा शुरू हो गया।

तेजाब लेकर आई थी महिला: एसपी सिटी

हंगामे के दौरान वहां पीड़िता द्वारा एसिड की बोतल निकाल ली गयी। इसके बाद छीना झपटी में दोनों पक्षों पर तेजाब के छींटे पड़े। घटना के बाद दोनों पक्ष एक दूसरे पर तेजाब से हमले का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की बात कह रही है। SP सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद के अनुसार दोनों पक्षों में पहले से विवाद है। शुरुआती जांच में महिला द्वारा तेजाब लाने की पुष्टि हुई है। मेडिकल के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

