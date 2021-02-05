पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेमिका से सात फेरों की चाहत ने जेल पहुंचाया:अलीगढ़ के डॉक्टर किडनैपिंग केस में 5 बदमाश गिरफ्तार, 20 लाख की मांगी थी फिरौती

अलीगढ़ पुलिस ने पांचों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलीगढ़ पुलिस ने पांचों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है।
  • 28 जनवरी के क्लीनिक जाते समय बदमाशों ने किया था डॉ. शैलेंद्र को अगवा
  • बढ़ते पुलिस के दबाव के चलते बदमाशों ने डॉक्टर को रिहा कर दिया था

उत्तर प्रदेश की अलीगढ़ पुलिस ने बीते दिनों क्वार्सी थाना क्षेत्र में हुए डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह अपहरण कांड का शुक्रवार को खुलासा कर दिया। इस प्रकरण में बदमाश पकड़े गए हैं। इसमें से एक बदमाश मोहित चौधरी अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से भागकर शादी करना चाहता था। उसे रुपए की आवश्यकता थी। पैसों के इंतजाम के लिए मोहित ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र को किडनैप किया था। लेकिन, पुलिस के बढ़ते दबाव के चलते डॉक्टर को छोड़कर फरार हो गए थे। पकड़े गए आरोपियों पर कासगंज, एटा व अलीगढ़ के कई थानों में मामले दर्ज हैं।

फिरौती की रकम लेकर नोएडा पहुंची थी पत्नी

क्वार्सी थाना क्षेत्र के साक्षी नगर निवासी डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह का 28 जनवरी को अपहरण हो गया था। उनकी पत्नी मीनू चौधरी ने अपहरण व 20 लाख फिरौती मांगे जाने की सूचना पुलिस को दी थी। अपहरणकर्ताओं ने मीनू को नोएडा के परी चौक पर रुपए लेकर पहुंचने के लिए कहा था। पुलिस मीनू को लेकर परी चौक पहुंची थी। लेकिन, इस बीच सूचना मिली कि डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र बदमाशों के चंगुल से छूटकर घर पहुंच गए हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रयासरत थी। सर्विलांस की मदद से पुलिस ने क्वार्सी के रहने वाले अनुज चौधरी को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया। जब उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने घटना में शामिल होने का खुलासा कर दिया और अपने अन्य साथी बदमाशों के नाम पुलिस को बता दिए।

अपहरण के लिए मांग कर लाए थे कार

पुलिस ने अनुज के अन्य साथी अनुकल्प चौहान, हिमांशु चौधरी, मोहित चौधरी व अंकित शुक्ला को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस को उनके पास से घटना में प्रयुक्त कार, डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र का मोबाइल, आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व उनका बैग बरामद कर लिया। पूछताछ में आरोपी मोहित चौधरी ने बताया कि उसे अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से भाग कर शादी करनी थी।

इसके लिए पैसों की आवश्यकता थी। इसलिए मोहित ने अपने दोस्त हिमांशु से पैसे मांगे। लेकिन उसने देने से मना कर दिया। लेकिन, उसने डॉ. शैलेंद्र के अपहरण की योजना बना डाली, फिर तीनों ने मिलकर अपने दोस्त अनुकल्प चौहान व अंकित शुक्ला के साथ मिलकर अपहरण की योजना बनाई। अंकित ने अपने दोस्त प्रशांत गुप्ता से उसकी कार को मांग ली थी।

एटा में कैद रखा गया था डॉक्टर
28 जनवरी की सुबह 7 बजे तीनों ही लोग कार में थे। 2 लोग उनके साथी डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र की रेकी कर रहे थे। जैसे ही डॉक्टर शैलेंद्र सिंह अपने घर से निकलकर अपनी क्लीनिक इगलास जा रहे थे, तभी उन तीनों ने तमंचा लगाकर उनको कार में डाल लिया। गाड़ी को मोहित चौधरी चला रहा था। उनको थाना मिरहची जनपद एटा में अनुकल्प चौहान के गांव में बंद करके रखा गया था। उधर, पुलिस की टीमें डॉक्टर की तलाश में कासगंज व एटा में हाथ मार रही थी। दबाव बढ़ता हुआ देख बदमाशों ने डॉक्टर को रिहा कर दिया था। पांचों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया गया है।

