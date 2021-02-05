पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई पर हल्ला बोल:अलीगढ़ में कांग्रेसियों ने कटोरा लेकर किया प्रदर्शन, बोले- अच्छे दिनों का भोंपू फटा, त्राहिमाम कर रही जनता

अलीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अलीगढ़ में महंगाई के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
अलीगढ़ में महंगाई के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता।
  • कांग्रेस नेता आगा यूनुस खान की अगुवाई में कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में आज कांग्रेसियों ने महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के मुद्दे पर प्रदर्शन किया। कांग्रेसियों ने हाथों में कटोरा लेकर महिलाओं व बुजुर्गों के साथ ही युवाओं से पैसे मांगे। इस दौरान कांग्रेसियों के हाथ में पोस्टर भी थे। जिसमें अच्छे दिनों व महंगाई पर तंज कसते हुए स्लोगन लिखे। सरकार से मांग की गई कि पेट्रोल-डीजल और रसोई गैस समेत रोजमर्रा की वस्तुओं के दाम घटाए जाएं।

भाजपा के राज में, कटाेरा आ गया हाथ में

कांग्रेस नेता इंजीनियर आगा यूनुस खान ने कहा कि सरकार ने जनता की कमर तोड़ दी है। आसमानी महंगाई, लुटती कमाई और लुटता रोजगार आज जनता को त्राहिमाम-त्राहिमाम करा रहा है। संवेदनहीन और निरंकुश सरकार का जनता से कोई मतलब नहीं है। जनता के हाथ में आज कटोरा आ चुका है। ऐसी मोदी सरकार जिसने अच्छे दिन के वादे किए अच्छे दिन का भोंपू बजाया वह भोंपू फट चुका है। हम इस संदेश को लेकर निकले हैं कि भाजपा के राज में मोदी तेरे राज में कटोरा आ गया हाथ में।

जब हमारी सरकार थी तब 414 रुपए में मिलता था सिलेंडर

कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि रसोई गैस में एक बार फिर 50 रुपए की वृद्धि की गई है। 15 दिन के अंदर 75 रुपए की वृद्धि की गई है। पिछले 1 साल में 17 से 18 रुपए प्रति लीटर पेट्रोल में वृद्धि की गई है। करीब 20 रुपए के आसपास डीजल में वृद्धि हुई है। यह सरकार बेस प्राइस पेट्रोल का 30 रुपए से कम है। लेकिन आज भी इतना महंगा टैक्स जनता को देना पड़ रहा है। सरकार 30 के पेट्रोल को 100 के आसपास बेच रही है। यह सरकार कहती थी 2014 से पहले जब चुनाव से पहले कि हम अच्छे दिन लाएंगे। तब सिलेंडर 414 रुपए का था। आज तो 769 रुपए का है। आज सारे भाजपाई चुप बैठे हैं। भाजपा के मंत्री चुप बैठे हैं।

