फिरोजाबाद में बवाल:चूड़ी टूटने के झगड़े में पथराव, फायरिंग और चले पेट्रोल बम, गोली लगने से गोदाम संचालक की मौत, दो घायल, बाजार बंद कराया

फिरोजाबाद16 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो फिरोजाबाद की है। कारोबारी की मौत से आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन।
  • युवक की मौत से आक्रोशित व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद कराया
  • मौके पर पीएसी और पुलिस फोर्स तैनात

उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद जिले में मंगलवार की रात छपैटी में हुए बवाल में एक युवक की मौत से इलाके में तनाव है। आक्रोशित व्यापारियों ने बुधवार सुबह बाजार बंद करा दिया है। तनाव को देखते हुए पुलिस और पीएसी मुस्तैद की गई है। हमलावरों की तलाश जारी है। पुलिस टीमों ने रात में कई जगह दबिश दी। कई लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस बवाल में दो लोग घायल हुए थे। जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

यह है पूरा मामला

यह पूरा मामला बड़ी छपैटी का है। जहां चूड़ी के एक गोदाम पर चूड़ियां ई-रिक्शा चालक दानिश गया था। जहां कुछ चूड़ी के गत्ते टूट गए थे। इसी बात को लेकर गोदाम संचालक अमित गुप्ता का चालक से विवाद हो गया। चालक ने अपने साथियों को मौके पर बुला लिया। लोगों ने गोदाम संचालक के साथ मारपीट की और फायरिंग कर दी। इतना ही नहीं इस दौरान पेट्रोल बम से हमला किया गया। पथराव भी किया गया। इसी बीच गोली गोदाम संचालक अमित गुप्ता की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो लोग घायल हो गए।

घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने स्थिति को संभाला और शव को पोस्टमार्टम भेजा। पुलिस ने घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। जहां उनका उपचार चल रहा है। शहर विधायक मनीष असीजा ने मौके पर पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी ली।

बाजार कराया गया बन्द
रात में हुई हत्या के मामले में बुधवार सुबह बाजार बन्द कराया गया। नालबंद क्षेत्र में बाजार बंद होने के बाद इलाके में तनाव पैदा हो गया। तनाव के चलते इलाके में पीएसी और पुलिस फोर्स तैनात कर दिया गया है। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

