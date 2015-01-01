पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथरस में मसाले की नकली फैक्ट्री की राजफाश:ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के नाम पर गधे की लीद, एसिड से बनाते थे मसाले; फैक्ट्री का लाइसेंस भी नहीं दिखा सका कारोबारी

हाथरस16 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो हाथरस की है। यहां नकली मसाला फैक्ट्री का खुलासा हुआ है।
  • सदर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के नवीपुर का मामला
  • ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट की अगुवाई में टीम ने की छापेमारी

मुनाफाखोरी की लत लग जाए तो इंसान सही और गलत में फर्क भुला बैठता है। इसकी बानगी बुधवार को हाथरस में देखने को मिली। यहां सदर कोतवाली बाजार के नवीपुर में ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के नाम पर नकली मसाला बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री का खुलासा हुआ है। चौंकाने वाली ये है कि नकली मसाले में गधे की लीद (गोबर), एसिड, भूसा और अखाद्य रंगों का प्रयोग किया जा रहा था। इन मसालों को बनाने के बाद नामी कंपनियों के रैपर में सीलबंद कर बाजार में सप्लाई किया जा रहा था।

ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के रैपर।
ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के रैपर।

पैक्ड व अन पैक्ड मसाले बरामद
ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट प्रेम प्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि नवीपुर में संचालित अवैध फैक्ट्री सूचना मिली थी। जिस पर टीम के साथ फैक्ट्री पर छापा मारा गया। मौके पर भारी मात्रा में नकली मसाले जैसे कि धनिया, हल्दी, लाल मिर्च, गरम मसाला इत्यादि भंडारित किए हुए थे। साथ ही साथ नकली मसाले तैयार करने हेतु उपयोग में लाए जाने वाले कच्चे सामान जैसे भूसा, रंग इत्यादि के कई कट्टे पाए गए। फैक्ट्री में गोबर से मसाले तैयार करते हुए समान भी मिला। मौके पर विभिन्न ब्रांड के लगभग 1000 के करीब पैकिंग हेतु खाली पैकेट एवं लगभग 100 पैकेट भरे हुए मसालों के पाए गए।

गधे की लीद को दिखाता कर्मी।
गधे की लीद को दिखाता कर्मी।

लाइसेंस संबंधी कोई कागजात नहीं दिखा सका मालिक

जॉइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने जब फैक्ट्री मालिक अनूप वार्ष्णेय से इन ब्रांडों के लाइसेंस संबंधी कागजात मांगे तो मौके पर वह कोई भी लाइसेंस संबंधी कागज प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाए। फैक्ट्री को तत्काल सील कर दिया गया है। खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग और पुलिस विभाग विधिक कार्रवाई करने में जुटा है। बरामद माल की कीमत का आकलन किया जा रहा है।

