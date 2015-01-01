पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व बाल अधिकार दिवस:आगरा में 10वीं की छात्रा इशिका एक दिन की बनी थानेदार; जवानों ने किया सैल्यूट, चार्ज संभालते ही शुरू की पुलिसिंग

आगरा42 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो आगरा की है। यहां हरीपर्वत थाने में इशिका बंसल को एक दिन का थानेदार बनाया गया।
  • DGP के निर्देश पर आज प्रदेश के हर जिले में एक बच्चे को थानेदार बनाने का निर्देश
  • यूनीसेफ के दिशा निर्देश पर पुलिस ने विभाग ने की पहल, झिझक व नकरात्मक छवि दूर करने का प्रयास

आज पूरे विश्व में अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिस महानिदेशक (DGP) हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी ने हर जिले में किसी होनहार छात्रा को एक दिन के लिए थानेदार बनाकर बाल एवं महिला सशक्तिकरण का संदेश देने की कोशिश की। इसी दिशा में ताजनगरी आगरा में हाईस्कूल की छात्रा इशिका बंसल को थाना हरीपर्वत की कमान एक दिन के लिए सौंपी गई है। सुबह पुलिसकर्मियों ने बुके देकर इशिका का स्वागत किया।

थाने के अभिलेखों का निरीक्षण करतीं इशिका।
सुबह 9 बजे थाने में इशिका ले ली एंट्री

सुबह के 9 बज रहे थे, तभी इशिका हरीपर्वत थाने पहुंची। जिसके बाद उनके गेस्ट थानेदार बनने का तस्करा जीडी में दर्ज किया गया। इसके बाद थाने का रुटीन काम शुरू हो गया। इसके बाद इशिका ने थाने का निरीक्षण किया। उसने थाने में आने वाली डाक प्रार्थना पत्र और सरकारी आदेशों की जानकारी ली। एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद ने भी उनसे बात की। पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें सैल्यूट किया। इशिका ने सभी कर्मियों से बात की और क्षेत्र भ्रमण किया। शाम तक इशिका थाने में रहकर पुलिस की कार्यशैली को बारीकी से देखेंगी।

इशिका से पुलिसिंग में सुधार के सुझाव भी लिए जाएंगे

एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद ने बताया कि यह कार्यक्रम मिशन शक्ति के तहत किया गया। आज विश्व बाल अधिकार दिवस को खास बनाने के लिए यूनीसेफ ने डीजीपी को इस पहल के लिए पत्र लिखा था। इसका मकसद पुलिस के प्रति नकरात्मक छवि को खत्म करना है। जिससे लोग पुलिस के सामने बेझिझक अपनी बात रख सकें। पुलिस कैसे काम करती है? यह अनुभव करके इशिका अपने साथ की छात्राओं को बताए। जहां भी जाए उनका मनोबल बढ़ाए। एक दिन की पुलिसिंग के बाद पुलिस भी इशिका से पुलिसिंग में और सुधार को सुझाव मांगे जाएंगे।

सातवीं कक्षा में लिखी थी पहली किताब

इशिका परिवार के साथ कमला नगर में रहती हैं। इशिका बंसल की कई पुस्तकें प्रकाशित हो चुकी हैं। उन्होंने अपनी पहली किताब सातवीं क्लास में पढ़ाई के दौरान लिखी थी। कवि डा. कुमार विश्वास, दिल्ली के कवि हरीश अरोड़ा, आगरा के गजलकार अशोक रावत समेत कई कवियों की हिंदी कविताओं का अंग्रेजी अनुवाद कर चुकी हैं।

1954 में एक भारतीय के प्रस्ताव को विश्व ने अपनाया

संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने 20 नवंबर 1954 को अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल दिवस मनाए जाने की घोषणा की थी। जिसका उद्देश्य अलग-अलग देशों के बच्चे अपने अधिकारों को जान सकें। एक दूसरे के साथ जुड़कर अपनी परेशानियां साझा कर सकें। उनके बीच आपसी समझ व एकता की भावना मजबूत हो। विश्वभर में बाल अधिकार दिवस मनाए जाने का विचार वीके कृष्ण मेनन का था, जिसे संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा ने 1954 को अपनाया था। वीके कृष्ण मेनन पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू के मुख्य सलाहकार थे।

