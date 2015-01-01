पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयागराज में अवैध निर्माण पर एक्शन जारी:सपा नेता के दो मकानों पर चला बुल्डोजर, नक्शा पास नहीं था; पुलिस से कहासुनी भी हुई

प्रयागराज3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण ने मकानों को ध्वस्त कर दिया। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मी भी मुस्तैद रहे।
  • झूसी के छतनाग रोड पर की गई कार्रवाई, दो दर्जन से ज्यादा मुकदमों में गणेश यादव है वांछित

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज जिले में गैंगस्टर, भू-माफिया पर एक्शन जारी है। मंगलवार को छतनाग रोड पर रहने वाले हिस्ट्रीशीटर और सपा नेता अशोक यादव के दो मकानों को विकास प्राधिकरण ने ध्वस्त कर दिया है। प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण (PDA) का दावा है कि अशोक यादव का मकान नक्शा स्वीकृत कराए बिना बनाया गया है। हालांकि अशोक यादव के परिवार ने इसे गलत बताते हुए कार्रवाई का विरोध किया है। पुलिस से उनकी नोकझोंक भी हुई।

झूसी थानांतर्गत छतनाग रोड पर करीब दो दर्जन मुकदमों के आरोपी हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक यादव का दो मंजिला मकान और दूसरा 600 वर्गगज में बना अधूरा मकान बिना नक्शा के स्वीकृत था। मंगलवार की दोपहर बाद प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। इसके बाद बुल्डोजर से मकान के ध्वस्तीकरण का काम शुरू किया गया।

हिस्ट्रीशीटर के दोनों मकानों का नक्शा नहीं

PDA के जोनल अफसर सत शुक्ला और फूलपुर एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई की गई है। सत शुक्ला ने बताया कि अशोक यादव पर 2 दर्जन से अधिक हत्या, जानलेवा हमले, रंगदारी, धमकी, अपहरण, गैंगस्टर आदि के आपराधिक मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। जिन दोनों मकानों का ध्वस्तीकरण किया गया है, वे अवैध तरीके से बनाए गए हैं।

