लॉ स्टूडेंट्स की जनहित चिंता:इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने योगी सरकार पूछा- UP के कितने पुलिस स्टेशनों में महिलाओं को टॉयलेट नहीं?

प्रयागराज22 मिनट पहले
जस्टिस जयंत बनर्जी और जस्टिस संजय यादव की खंडपीठ ने मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार के वकील को राज्य से इस संबंध में निर्देश लेने को कहा है।
जस्टिस जयंत बनर्जी और जस्टिस संजय यादव की खंडपीठ ने मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार के वकील को राज्य से इस संबंध में निर्देश लेने को कहा है।
  • छात्रा अंजलि यादव समेत 12 लोगों ने दाखिल की थी याचिका
  • जस्टिस जयंत बनर्जी और जस्टिस संजय यादव की खंडपीठ ने की सुनवाई

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों के विधि (कानून) छात्र-छात्राओं की एक जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए योगी सरकार से पूछा है कि प्रदेश में कितने थाने हैं, जिनमें महिलाओं के लिए शौचालय है। कोर्ट ने यह जानकारी 15 फरवरी तक उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। कोर्ट ने इस प्रकरण को 15 फरवरी 2021 से शुरू होने वाले सप्ताह में नए सिरे से सूचीबद्ध करने का निर्देश दिया है।

याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उठाई थी ये मांग

दरअसल, विधि छात्रा अंजलि पांडेय व 12 अन्य की जनहित याचिका दाखिल की थी। जिसमें यह मांग की गई है कि जिन पुलिस स्टेशनों पर लेडीज टॉयलेट का निर्माण नहीं हुआ है, वहां बनवाएं जाएं। राज्य सरकार को यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि इस तरह के टॉयलेट्स में पानी, बिजली, पंखा, डोरबर्न जैसी सभी आवश्यक सुविधाएं हों, जिससे महिलाओं की निजता व गरिमा का ध्यान रखा जा सके। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने कहा कि प्रमुख सचिव गृह व डीजीपी को शौचालय बनाने के लिए फंड मुहैया कराने का समादेश जारी किया जाए।

जस्टिस जयंत बनर्जी और जस्टिस संजय यादव की खंडपीठ ने मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार के वकील को राज्य से इस संबंध में निर्देश लेने को कहा। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिया कि कितने पुलिस स्टेशनों में महिलाओं के लिए टॉयलेट नहीं है। इसकी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल की जाए।

देश में चौथे स्थान पर UP, जहां लेडीज टॉयलेट की कमी

बता दें कि स्टेटस ऑफ पुलिसिंग इन इंडिया रिपोर्ट 2019 की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 20 फीसदी पुलिस कर्मियों ने पुलिस स्टेशनों में लेडीज टॉयलेट न होने की शिकायत की थी। इस सर्वेक्षण में 21 राज्यों में 12 हजार पुलिसकर्मियों को शामिल किया गया था। साल 2019 में जारी इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश लेडीज टॉयलेट की कमी व खराब स्थिति के मामले में चौथे स्थान पर है।

