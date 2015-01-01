पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन में अलगाववादी ताकतें ?:BJP प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह ने कहा- CAA और NRC का विरोध करने वाले किसान आंदोलन में शामिल

प्रयागराज19 मिनट पहले
यूपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि किसानों के आंदोलन में नक्सलवादी और अलगाववादी ताकतें शामिल हो गई हैं। उसमें वही लोग शामिल हैं जो सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल थे।
  • स्वतंत्रदेव ने कहा कि CAA को लेकर माहौल बनाया गया, उसी तरह का काम किसान आंदोलन के नाम पर भी किया जा रहा है

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुये कहा कि CAA का विरोध करने वाली देश विरोधी ताकतें इस आंदोलन से भी जुड़ गई हैं।नक्सलवादी और माओवादी ताकतें भी किसानों के नाम पर आंदोलन चला रही हैं। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन के नाम पर बड़ी साजिश रची जा रही है। देश के खिलाफ जिस तरह से CAA को लेकर माहौल बनाया गया, उसी तरह का काम किसान आंदोलन के नाम पर भी किया जा रहा है।

हाथरस कांड में साजिश रचने वाले आंदोलन में शामिल
स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने कहा कि हाथरस कांड में साजिश रचने वाले भी किसानों के आंदोलन में शामिल है। विपक्षी दलों पर निशाना साधते हुये उन्होंने कहा कि सपा -बसपा व कांग्रेस जैसी पार्टियां भी किसानों के नाम पर साजिश रच रही हैं। किसान सम्मेलन को संबोधित करने आये बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि नक्सली -माओवादी व कम्युनिस्ट विचारधारा वाली ताकतें आंदोलन में शामिल हैं।

चुनाव नजदीक आते ही माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश
सिंह ने कहा कि देश में जब जब चुनाव आता है, इसी तरह से माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की जाती है। आंदोलन पर निशाना साधते हुये उन्होंने कहा कि आंदोलन में शामिल लोग बात करना ही नहीं चाहते और ज़बरदस्ती किसी से कोई बात नहीं मनवाई जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्षी पार्टियां कतई किसानों की हमदर्द नहीं हैं। किसान आंदोलन का 2022 के विधानसभा चुनावों पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता जनता के साथ मिलकर इस झूठ का जवाब देंगे। सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार पूरी तरह किसानों के साथ, इसीलिये ज़्यादातर किसान नये बिल के समर्थन में हैं।

