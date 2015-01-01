पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तंत्र-मंत्र में गई दो की जान!:कमरे में मृत मिले पिता-पुत्र, पत्नी बेसुध हालत में थी; चार दिनों से खुद को परिवार ने घर में कैद कर रखा था

कौशांबी18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कौशांबी की है। पुलिस ने घर के भीतर की परिस्थितियों की तहकीकात की है।
  • पिपरी थाना क्षेत्र के चायल कस्बे का मामला
  • स्थानीय लोग बोले- तांत्रिक रिश्तेदार चार दिन पहले घर आया था

उत्तर प्रदेश के कौशांबी जिले में शुक्रवार को एक मकान में पिता-पुत्र का शव मिला। जबकि मां बेसुध हालत में थी। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा और महिला को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया। आसपास के लोगों के मुताबिक, बीते चार दिनों परिवार के लोगों ने खुद को घर में कैद कर रखा था। कोई भी बाहर नहीं निकला। स्थानीय लोग घर में तंत्र-मंत्र जैसी गतिविधि होने की चर्चा कर रहे हैं।

बेटियों के रोने की आवाज सुनकर लोग पहुंचे

यह पूरा मामला चायल तहसील का है। पिपरी थाना क्षेत्र के चायल कस्बे में नौसे (32 साल) अपनी पत्नी गुलनाज (28 साल) और तीन बच्चों अरमान (03 साल), महरा (02) व वजीहा (04 साल) के साथ रहता था। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार, पूरा परिवार आसपास के लोगों से बातचीत नहीं करता था। पिछले 4 दिनों से पड़ोसियों ने परिवार को घर से बाहर निकलते हुए नहीं देखा था। पड़ोसी काजी असद ने बताया कि बेटियों महरा व वजीहा को रोता देख वे घर के भीतर दाखिल हुए तो उन्हें घटना की जानकारी हुई। उन्होंने दोनों को घर से बाहर निकालकर पुलिस को सूचना दी।

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने देखा कि नौसे, अरमान व गुलनाज कमरे में पड़े हैं। नौसे व अरमान मृत पाए गए जबकि गुलनाज बेसुध मिली। गुलनाज को इलाज के लिए निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। फिलहाल, पिपरी पुलिस ने शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने मौका मुआयना कर घटना के राज से पर्दा उठाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन अब तक मौत का रहस्य बना हुआ है।

मृतक का एक रिश्तेदार चार दिन पहले घर आया था
स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार, मृतक नौसे का एक रिश्तेदार तंत्र-मंत्र का काम करता है। चार दिन पहले वह घर आया था। जिसके बाद से परिवार के लोग घर से अंदर से अजीब हरकतें करते थे। परिवार की हरकतों के चलते लोगों ने उनसे बात करना भी बंद कर दिया था।

