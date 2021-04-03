पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलती पुलिस की है, पर कानून हाथ में न लें:कौशांबी में FIR लिखाने थाने पहुंचे युवक को पुलिसवालों ने परेशान किया तो उसने बड़े चाकू से थानेदार पर हमला किया

कौशांबी43 मिनट पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी युवक। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी युवक।
  • मंझनपुर थाने का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपित को हिरासत में लिया
  • डॉक्टरों ने परीक्षण कर आरोपी को मानसिक बीमार बताया

उत्तर प्रदेश में गुरुवार को पुलिसकर्मियों की बेरुखी से एक फरियादी इस कदर परेशान हुआ कि उसने थानाध्यक्ष पर चापड़ (बड़ा चाकू) से हमला कर दिया। मामला कौशांबी जिले के मंझनपुर थाने का है। आरोपी युवक अपने हाथ में एक शिकायती पत्र लिए हुआ था। लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी उसकी बात नहीं सुन रहे थे। तभी उसे थानाध्यक्ष पर हमला किया। बीच-बचाव कराने में दो सिपाही भी जख्मी हुए हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। उसकी मनोदशा ठीक नहीं बताई जा रही है।

कभी मुंशी के पास तो कभी सिपाही के पास भटक रहा था युवक

करारी क्षेत्र के भैला गांव निवासी शुभम चतुर्वेदी गुरुवार सुबह मंझनपुर थाने पहुंचा। उसके हाथ में एक शिकायती पत्र था। उसने पुलिस कर्मियों से रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने का अनुरोध किया। पुलिस कर्मियों ने हीला-हवाली करते हुए पहले उसे मुंशी और फिर थानेदार के पास जाने को कहा। इधर से उधर थाने में चक्कर लगाने से परेशान शुभम ने थानेदार मनीष पांडेय से मिलकर अपनी परेशानी बताई। थानेदार ने जांच कर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।

इस बात से आक्रोशित युवक ने पहले से अपने पास छिपाए चापड़ से थानेदार पर हमला बोल दिया। हमले में थानेदार के पैर में घाव हो गया। यह देख दो सिपाही मनीष और सुनील ने आरोपित हमलावर युवक को पकड़ने की कोशिश की। लेकिन आरोपित ने उन पर भी हमला बोल दिया। जिससे सिपाही मनीष को पेट में और सुनील को हाथ में चोट लगी। आनन-फानन में घायल पुलिस कर्मियों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने थानेदार मनीष पांडेय व सिपाहियों को प्राथमिक उपचार कर छुट्टी दे दी।

परिजनों को सूचित किया गया

पुलिस ने आरोपित हमलावर युवक को हिरासत में लेकर चिकित्सीय परीक्षण के लिए भेजा। डॉक्टरों ने युवक की हालत असामान्य बताते हुए उसे मानसिक बीमार बताया है। मंझनपुर कोतवाली प्रभारी मनीष पांडेय ने बताया कि सुबह वह प्रभात फेरी की ड्यूटी के लिए तैयार थे। उसी समय आरोपित हमलावर थाना परिसर में आकर बिना कुछ कहे हमलावर हो गया। युवक हिरासत में लिया गया है। घर वालो को सूचना देकर जांच की की जा रही है।

