पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रयागराज में माघ मेला:बसंत पंचमी पर आस्था की डुबकी लगाने उमड़ा श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब, कहीं यज्ञ तो कहीं संगीतमयी धुन से गूंज रही संगम नगरी

प्रयागराज36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संगम तट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। प्रशासन ने आज 15 लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालुओं के पहुंचने की संभावना जताई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
संगम तट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। प्रशासन ने आज 15 लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालुओं के पहुंचने की संभावना जताई है।
  • माघ मेले का आज चौथा स्नान, सुरक्षा के कड़े किए गए इंतजाम

आज बसंत पंचमी है। इस दिन लोग पवित्र नदियों में स्नान-दान करते हैं। ऐसे में संगमनगरी प्रयागराज समेत अन्य धार्मिक शहरों में लोग गंगा, यमुना व सरयू में श्रद्धालुओं ने आस्था की डुबकी लगाई है। प्रयागराज में सुबह संगम तट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। आज माघ मेले का चौथा स्नान बनाया जा रहा है। गंगा-यमुना व अदृश्य सरस्वती के संगम क्षेत्र में हर कोई डुबकी लगाकर अपने को धन्य मान रहा था। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को देखकर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

भक्ति के प्रवाह में बहने को श्रद्धालु दिखे आतुर
बसंत पंचमी पर स्नान के लिए मेला प्रशासन ने 8 घाट बनाए गए हैं। रात 12 बजते ही श्रद्धालुओं की रेला संगम तट की ओर उमड़ पड़ा। समय बीतने के साथ श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या में इजाफा होता गया। हर कोई भक्ति के प्रवाह में बहने के लिए अतुर दिखा। भीड़ को देखते हुए शाम को ही वाहनों का प्रवेश संगम क्षेत्र में रोक दिया गया। लाल मार्ग, काली मार्ग और त्रिवेणी मार्ग पर पौ फटने तक कहीं तिल रखने भर की जगह नहीं बची। स्नान, ध्यान के साथ रेती पर मां वाग्देवी की आराधना, आरती और दीपदान होता रहा। शिविरों में भी कहीं यज्ञ, अखंड पाठ तो कहीं संगीतमय कथाएं और कीर्तन किए जा रहे हैं।

संगम में स्नान करते श्रद्धालु।
संगम में स्नान करते श्रद्धालु।

8 किमी के दायरे में चल रहा स्नान
श्रद्धालुओं के लिए संगम तट पर खास इंतजाम किए गए हैं। 8 किमी के दायरे में 8 घाट बनाए गए हैं। यहां पुलिस और SDRF को तैनात किया गया है। वहीं मेले की सुरक्षा के लिए 5 हजार पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ CCTV और ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी की जा रही है। मेले में सभी 16 एंट्री पॉइंट पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम हैं।

संगम तट पर अपने आश्रम में यज्ञ हवन करते साधु संत।
संगम तट पर अपने आश्रम में यज्ञ हवन करते साधु संत।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें