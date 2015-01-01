पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि विवाद:सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील ने दाखिल की याचिका, कहा- जिस जगह शाही मस्जिद, वहीं कृष्ण का जन्म हुआ था

प्रयागराज23 मिनट पहले
याचिकाकर्ता महक माहेश्वरी की मांग है कि कोर्ट सरकार को निर्देश दे कि अदालत की निगरानी में विवादित भूमि की खुदाई की जाए और रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में सौंपी जाए। 
  • इससे पहले मथुरा की जिला जज की अदालत में वकील विष्णु जैन, रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत 6 लोगों ने दाखिल की थी याचिका
  • 18 नवंबर को होनी है सुनवाई, बुधवार को तीन मथुरा की तीन संस्थाओं ने भी खुद को पक्षकार बनाए जाने की मांग की थी

मथुरा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि के 13.37 एकड़ जमीन के स्वामित्व का विवाद अब इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील महक माहेश्वरी ने हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका दायर की है। याचिकाकर्ता की मांग है कि जिस जगह पर शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद बनाई गई है, उसे हिंदुओं को दिया जाए, ताकि उस भूमि पर भी मंदिर निर्माण किया जा सके। इस याचिका के निपटारे तक कोर्ट जन्माष्टमी या हफ्ते में कुछ दिन ईदगाह मस्जिद के भीतर हिंदुओं को पूजा अर्चना करने की इजाजत दी जाए।

बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील विष्णु जैन, वकील रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत 6 लोगों ने कृष्ण विराजमान की तरफ से मथुरा के जिला अदालत में याचिका दाखिल की थी। वहीं, बुधवार को तीन अन्य संस्थाओं ने भी इस केस में खुद को पक्षकार बनाए जाने की मांग करते हुए जिला अदालत में याचिका दाखिल की है। जिस पर 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई प्रस्तावित है।

याचिका में और क्या-क्या बाते रखी गई

  • कोर्ट सरकार को निर्देश दे कि अदालत की निगरानी में विवादित भूमि की खुदाई की जाए और रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में सौंपी जाए।
  • जिस जगह शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद है, वही जगह कारागार है। जहां भगवान का जन्म हुआ था।
  • प्लेसेस ऑफ वर्शिप एक्ट 1991 एक्ट को चुनौती दी गई है। इस एक्ट में है कि 1947 के बाद धार्मिक स्थलों का जैसा स्वरूप है, वैसा ही रहेगा। यह एक्ट काशी, मथुरा में हिंदुओं के मालिकाना हक के लिए कानूनी लड़ाई से रोकता है। यह एक्ट राम जन्मभूमि पर लागू नहीं था।
  • जहां भगवान का जन्म हुआ, वहां हिंदुओं को प्रार्थना करने की इजाजत दी जाए, क्योंकि यह हिंदुओं का मौलिक अधिकार है।

मथुरा की अदालत में चल रहा मामला

मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान की 13.37 एकड़ जमीन के स्वामित्व व शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद को हटाने की मांग को लेकर अधिवक्ता रंजना अग्निहोत्री समेत छह अन्य की ओर से सिविल जज सीनियर डिवीजन की अदालत में याचिका दाखिल की थी गई। याचिका में जमीन को लेकर 1968 में हुए समझौते को गलत बताया गया था। 30 सितंबर को इस प्रकरण में सुनवाई करते हुए सिविल जज ने याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था।

पक्षकारों ने सिविल जज के आदेशों को चुनौती देते हुए जिला जज की अदालत में वाद दायर किया। जिसे कोर्ट ने स्वीकार कर लिया। इस प्रकरण में 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। इसी प्रकरण में अब तीन पक्षकारों ने उन्हें सुने जाने के लिए याचिका दायर की है।

