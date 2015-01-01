पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतापगढ़ का दर्दनाक हादसा:जिस गांव से कल नाचते-झूमते बारात निकली थी, आज वहां से एक साथ उठी 13 अर्थियां; गंगा किनारे हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

प्रतापगढ़39 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रतापगढ़ की है। शुक्रवार की शाम एक साथ मृतकों का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार।
  • कुंडा कोतवाली क्षेत्र में हुआ था हादसा, 14 मृतकों में छह दूल्हे के परिवार के थे
  • किसी की कांच तो किसी की लोहा घुसने से हुई मौत, गम में विदा नहीं हुई दुल्हन
  • पुलिस की मौजूदगी में गंगा तट पर एक साथ 13 शवों का किया गया अंतिम संस्कार

प्रतापगढ़ जिले के चौसा जिरगापुर गांव में शुक्रवार की शाम एक साथ 13 अर्थियां उठी। यह दृश्य एक दिन पहले हुए घटनाक्रम से बिल्कुल विपरीत था। गुरुवार की शाम जिस घर से नाचते-झूमते महिलाओं ने बारात को विदा किया था। 24 घंटे बाद उसी घर से रोने बिलखने की आवाजें आ रही थी। बता दें कि शुक्रवार सुबह प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें दूल्हे के परिवार से ही छह लोग शामिल हैं। कुंडा तहसील में गंगा किनारे करेंटी घाट पर एक साथ 13 शवों का अंतिम संस्कार हुआ। बाकी एक शव का अंतिम संस्कार हथिगवां बाजार में गंगा किनारे किया गया।

अंतिम संस्कार के वक्त पूरा गांव छावनी व गंगा तट पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील रहा।
अंतिम संस्कार के वक्त पूरा गांव छावनी व गंगा तट पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील रहा।

जिद कर निकले थे, घर से 2 किमी पहले ही थम गई सांसें

राममनोहर, दूल्हे सुनील के चचेरे भाई हैं। फोन पर हुई बातचीत में उन्होंने बताया कि शादी में जयमाल कार्यक्रम हो चुका था। खाना होने के बाद फेरों की तैयारी हो रही थी। लेकिन 40 साल के चाचा राम समुझ यादव और चचेरे भाई दिनेश घर जाने के लिए जिद करने लगे। वहां उन्हें रोका भी गया, लेकिन वह नहीं माने तो दो गाड़ियों को घर जाने के लिए तैयार किया गया। पहले बोलेरो में ड्राइवर मिलाकर 14 लोग थे और दूसरी गाड़ी में भी तकरीबन 10 लोग थे। यह लोग तकरीबन 11:45 बजे निकले हैं। घर पहुंचने में 2 किमी रह गया था, जब यह हादसा हुआ। दूसरी गाड़ी चूंकि पीछे ही थी तो उन लोगों ने फोन किया तो हम लोगों को शादी में जानकारी हुई।

जिला मुख्यालय से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद एक साथ 13 शव गांव पहुंचे।
जिला मुख्यालय से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद एक साथ 13 शव गांव पहुंचे।

किसी के लोहा घुसा था, किसी के कांच

राम मनोहर बताते हैं कि जब हम मौके पर पहुंचे तो वहां का मंजर देख कर हम घबरा गए। गाड़ी बुरी तरह ट्रक में घुसी हुई थी। पिछली सीट पर बच्चे थे। जब गाड़ी धंसी तो उन्हें हिलने का भी मौका नहीं मिला होगा। बच्चों के शरीर में शीशा और लोहा धंसा हुआ था। सबकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी। हमने खुद लाशों को निकलवाया। दूल्हे के भतीजे, भांजा, चचेरे भाई और चाचा की मौत हुई है। कुल मिलाकर 6 लोगों की मौत हुई है, सिर्फ हमारे परिवार में।

एक साथ सभी मृतकों के अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी हुई।
एक साथ सभी मृतकों के अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी हुई।

शादी तो हुई, दुल्हन की विदाई नहीं हुई

राममनोहर बताते हैं कि इतनी दुखद खबर के बीच किसी तरह दूल्हे सुनील की शादी कराई गई। लेकिन दुल्हन की विदाई नहीं कराई गई है। दूल्हा सुनील भी शादी निपटाकर जल्दी से गांव आ गया। बुजुर्गों ने कहा दुख के समय है। ऐसे में दुल्हन विदा कराने का सही समय नहीं है।

अपनों के खोने के गम में रोते परिजन।
अपनों के खोने के गम में रोते परिजन।

लॉकडाउन की वजह से रुक गया था शादी का कार्यक्रम
राममनोहर ने बताया कि सुनील की शादी पहले ही तय हो गयी थी। लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से शादी रुक गयी थी। कुछ तैयारियां हो नहीं पा रही थी। जिसकी वजह से नवंबर में शादी की तारीख रखी गयी थी, लेकिन होनी को कुछ और ही मंजूर था।

घर की महिलाएं रो-रो कर बेहोश हुईं , गांव में छाया मातम
राममनोहर बता रहे हैं कि परिवार के ही तीन छोटे छोटे बच्चों की मौत ने सबको हिला कर रख दिया है। मेरे घर में और गांव के उन घरों में सिर्फ महिलाओं के रोने की आवाजें आ रही है। एक साथ गांव से 13 लाशें उठीं। सभी का गंगाघाट पर संस्कार किया गया। एक बच्चे का अंतिम संस्कार हथिगवां बाजार में गंगा घाट पर हुआ।

शव से लिपटकर रोती महिला।
शव से लिपटकर रोती महिला।

क्या है पूरा मामला
जिरगापुर चौसा गांव निवासी सुनील यादव की बारात गुरुवार को नवाबगंज के शेखपुर गांव गई थी। जिसमें जिरगापुर के 12 लोग शादी समारोह में शामिल हुए थे। जबकि ड्राइवर एक अन्य दूसरे गांव के थे। सभी लोग रात में वापस लौट रहे थे। रास्ते में ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गई और वह सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक से जा टकराई। हादसे में छह बच्चों समेत 14 लोगों की जान चली गई। सीएम योगी ने मृतकों के परिवार को 2-2 लाख देने का ऐलान किया है।

यह फोटो हादसा स्थल की है। कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए थे।
यह फोटो हादसा स्थल की है। कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए थे।
