बाहुबली MLA के आलीशन घर पर चला बुल्डोजर:विधायक विजय मिश्रा का प्रयागराज वाला तीन मंजिला घर ढहाया गया; नक्शा पास नहीं था, छावनी में तब्दील रहा क्षेत्र

प्रयागराज2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण ने पांच जेसीबी लगाकर ढहवाया विधायक विजय का मकान।
  • अल्लापुर क्षेत्र में बना था मकान
  • कमिश्नर कोर्ट के आदेश पर हुई कार्रवाई

भदोही के ज्ञानपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्रा का प्रयागराज स्थित तीन मंजिला आलीशान मकान गुरुवार की शाम ढहा दिया गया। यह मकान अल्लापुर क्षेत्र में था। कमिश्नर कोर्ट से विजय मिश्रा की अपील खारिज होने के बाद प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण (पीडीए) ने की है। पीडीए के मुताबिक मकान बिना नक्शा पास कराए बनाया गया था।

जेसीबी से गिराया गया मकान।
जेसीबी से गिराया गया मकान।

500 वर्ग गज में बना था मकान
विधायक विजय मिश्रा का प्रयागराज के अल्लापुर इलाके में आलीशान मकान बना था। ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ विजय मिश्रा के परिवार ने कमिश्नर कोर्ट में अर्जी दाखिल की थी। आज कमिश्नर ने विजय मिश्रा की अर्जी खारिज कर दी। उसके बाद पीडीए 5 बुल्डोजर और भारी फोर्स के साथ इस मकान को गिराने जुट गई। 500 वर्ग गज का ये आलीशान मकान विजय मिश्रा की पत्नी राम लली मिश्रा के नाम पर है। आरोप है कि विजय मिश्रा ने बिना नक्शा पास कराए अवैध निर्माण किया है।

बेटी बोली- कोर्ट में अपील करने की मोहलत नहीं दी गई
विजय मिश्रा के आलीशान मकान को ध्वस्त करने के लिए पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया था। दोनों तरफ रास्ता रोक कर ध्वस्तीकरण किया गया। इस दौरान विजय मिश्रा की बेटी ने प्रशासन पर भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया। कहा उनको कोर्ट जाने की मोहलत भी नहीं दी गई। विजय मिश्रा के खिलाफ भदोही और इलाहाबाद सहित कई शहरों में 70 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। विजय मिश्र इस वक्त आगरा जेल में बन्द हैं। उन्हें मध्य प्रदेश से गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

