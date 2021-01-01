पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माघ मेले में फिर लगी आग:प्रयागराज में संगम तट पर PAC कैंप में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग; जवानों के सामान व कपड़े जलकर राख

प्रयागराज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अग्निकांड में पीएसी का कैंप पूरी तरह जलकर राख। - Dainik Bhaskar
अग्निकांड में पीएसी का कैंप पूरी तरह जलकर राख।
  • मेला क्षेत्र के सेक्टर एक में है पीएसी का कैंप, फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने पाया आग पर काबू

प्रयागराज में संगम तट पर लगे माघ मेले में बुधवार को पीएसी कैंप में अचानक आग लग गई। फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया है। लेकिन टेंट पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गया। पीएसी जवानों के सामान व कपड़े भी जल गए। आग के कारण लाखों के सामान का नुकसान हुआ है। हालांकि समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लेने से कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है।

संगमनगरी प्रयागराज में 14 जनवरी को मकर संक्रांति पर्व से माघ मेला-2021 चल रहा है। यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा के लिए सेक्टर एक में पीएसी का कैंप है। कहा जा रहा है कि सुबह शॉर्ट सर्किट के चलते अचानक टेंट में आग लग गई। आग लगने के बाद अफरा तफरी मच गई। इसकी सूचना पाकर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने जवानों के साथ मिलकर आग पर काबू पाया। कैंप में मौजूद सभी जवान सुरक्षित हैं।

मेले में इस साल आग लगने की पहली घटना नहीं है। इससे पहले एक फरवरी को माघ मेला में त्रिवेणी रोड स्थित विश्व प्रेम मिशन के कैंप में यज्ञ-हवन के दौरान आग लगी थी। हवन की चिंगारी से पंडाल में आग लग गई थी। संतों व सेवादारों के साथ फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser