डेढ़ घंटे में अपहरणकर्ताओं का बदल गया मन:बीच बाजार कार सवार दबंगों ने 9वीं के छात्र का अपहरण; पुलिस ने शहर में नाकेबंदी की तो खुद थाने लेकर पहुंचे अपहरणकर्ता

प्रयागराज7 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। प्रिंस (धारीदार टीशर्ट में) को अपहरणकर्ता खुद थाने लेकर पहुंचे।
  • झूंसी थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पिता ने देरी किए बगैर पुलिस को दी थी सूचना
  • पुलिस को शुरूआती जांच में प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला सामने आया, पूछताछ जारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक 16 साल के किशोर का कार सवार दबंगों ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में सरेआम बाजार से अपहरण कर लिया। जैसे ही यह बात पीड़ित परिवार वालों को हुई तो उन्होंने तत्काल पुलिस को अलर्ट किया। पुलिस भी सक्रिय मोड में आकर शहर में नाकेबंदी कराने में जुट गई। लेकिन इसी बीच अपहरणकर्ता पीड़ित किशोर लेकर थाने पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने अपहरणकर्ताओं से पूछताछ कर रही है। प्राथमिक जांच में मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का बताया जा रहा है।

सब्जी मंडी के पास से हुआ अपहरण

दरअसल, झूंसी थाना क्षेत्र के न्याय नगर निवासी संतोष यादव का 16 साल का बेटा प्रिंस उर्फ अनितेश शुक्रवार की सुबह साढ़े बजे बजे सब्जी मंडी गया था। तभी एक कार में सवार होकर तीन लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और जबरन उसे घसीटकर कार में बिठा लिया। यह जानकारी जब संतोष को हुई तो परिवार के सभी लोग परेशान हो गए।

डेढ़ घंटे में पलट गई पूरी कहानी

तत्काल इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने परिवार वालों व आसपास मौजूद लोगों से पूछताछ की और पहचान के आधार पर आरोपियों की खोजबीन शुरू की। इसी दौरान प्रिंस के साथ बाइक सवार दो युवक झूंसी थाने पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने दोनों युवकों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की गई। पुलिस ने प्रिंस की मां दीपा से उसका लैपटॉप भी मंगवाया है। यह घटनाक्रम महज डेढ़ घंटे के भीतर हुआ है।

